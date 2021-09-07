"Feeling like a kid again and can't wait to play" - AB de Villiers raring to go in UAE leg of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers has landed in the UAE to feature in the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19.

The former Proteas cricketer is currently undergoing a mandatory isolation and will join the team's training sessions soon. Speaking to RCB on their social media handles, AB de Villiers stated that he was raring to take the field, moments before entering his isolation period.

"It's great to be back. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. I know some of the guys are still in the UK but they will be joining us soon. We had a good start to the tournament so got a lot of momentum to build on."

"I am just looking forward to settle in to see everyone again. I also feel like a young kid ready to go and excited to play cricket again," he added.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers joins the RCB bio bubble



“I feel like a kid again and I can’t wait to play,” says AB de Villiers as he talks about his fan compilation videos people are sending him on Twitter.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/60pGDaeMk0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2021

Speaking of his own game, AB de Villiers asserted that he had to face a couple of obstacles but he is trying to achieve full fitness before the tournament starts.

"I am just getting ready for the IPL. I have had a couple of hiccups here and there, a few things that got in the way, some obstacles I had to overcome. I am trying to get fit, been hitting some balls and then for now a bit of isolation and then we get going again," he added.

AB de Villiers was last seen in action during the first half of IPL 2021 before the T20 league was postponed on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

AB de Villiers has scored 207 runs from seven games in the first half of IPL 2021

The legendary cricketer looked in his element in the first half of the tournament. de Villiers, who has retired from international cricket, looked in devastating form, scoring 207 runs at a strike rate of 164.28, including two half-centuries.

He will look to keep up the tempo as the Royal Challengers Bangalore chase their maiden IPL trophy. The Virat Kohli-led side, who are currently third in the points table, will begin their campaign in the 2nd phase against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.

