IPL 2021 final: "CSK better at playing the situation" - Ashish Nehra

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off later today (October 15) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has suggested that CSK have the edge going into the final and listed down what could be one of KKR's biggest challenges against the MS Dhoni-led team.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

"One of CSK’s strengths is that they come into the game with a strategy, but depending on how the game is going, they are better at playing the situation more than other teams. So that will be a challenge for KKR."

One of KKR's biggest strengths this season has been their mystery spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who have choked their opposition for runs and taken wickets regularly.

They also have Shakib al Hasan, who has been effective while bowling in the Powerplay.

However, Nehra feels the CSK batters would be happier facing them as opposed to the pace attack of Delhi Capitals (DC), who KKR beat in Qualifier 2 to reach the final.

"Those eight overs, and if Shakib al Hasan bowls all four overs, then it will definitely be 12 difficult overs, but if there is one team that can tackle their spinners on the big ground in Dubai, it’s Chennai Super Kings. I think Mumbai Indians can as well, but they are not here. Because if you look at Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, they would prefer playing Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy over the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje," Nehra said.

CSK would have probably found it easier to score runs against Delhi: Virender Sehwag on IPL final

Virender Sehwag was not in agreement with his former teammate Nehra on CSK preferring to play against KKR over DC in the final.

Sehwag said that CSK will be concerned about how to tackle the eight overs bowled by Chakravarthy and Narine as they make it difficult to score off them.

"CSK will think that their chances against Delhi Capitals would have been better. It would be a bit more of an even contest against KKR, because in the middle overs, the spinners – Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine – they don’t let you score very easily. So they would have probably found it easier to score against DC, whether it’s their spinners or pacers, but against KKR, they will be concerned about how to tackle those eight overs," Sehwag said.

CSK will be looking to win their fourth IPL title, while KKR can go level with their opponents on three titles if they emerge victorious in Dubai.

