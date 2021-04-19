IPL 2021: “First 6 overs were very crucial chasing 196” - Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw has said that the first six overs of his team's chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) were key, as it set the tone of the innings.

DC were set to chase a highly challenging 196 after Mayank Agarwal smashed a quickfire 69 off 36 balls. However, Prithvi Shaw (32 off 17) and Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 49) added 59 for the opening wicket in under six overs to get DC off to a confident start.

At a virtual press conference post DC's six-wicket victory, Prithvi Shaw talked about his and Dhawan’s gameplan during the chase. He said in this regard:

“We had a clear mind. Just had to bat normally. Out natural game is to play attacking cricket, so we didn’t have that much pressure. We wanted to time the ball well. We were very clear from the process point of view. We had to put together a good partnership. The first six overs were very crucial, especially chasing 196, which is not easy as a batting unit. But Shikhi bhai (Shikhar Dhawan) played really well".

Prithvi Shaw admitted that the Wankhede strip in Mumbai was a batting beauty, saying:

“We just waited for the loose balls and converted those into fours and sixes and rotated the strike well. It worked nicely, and afterwards it felt easy because the wicket was flat enough, and the ball was coming nicely on to the bat. It was a good partnership overall and good team work".

17th over bowled by Mohammed Shami was key: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw also talked about how important the 17th over bowled by Mohammed Shami was during DC's successful chase at the Wankhede.

The PBKS bowler struggled to grip the wet ball due to the dew and ended up conceding 20 runs in the over, helping DC breeze to victory. Admitting that the over was a significant and eventful one, Prithvi Shaw said:

“Yes, I feel so (Shami over was crucial). I think the ball was getting wet as well. It wasn’t easy for the bowlers to bowl where they wanted to. Our batsmen were smart enough to see the gaps and play smartly. In those kind of conditions, you might slip away as well. That over was very crucial for us, and we executed quite well".

During his innings, Prithvi Shaw also hit a wonderful lofted six off Shami. Asked for his reaction on the shot, the DC opener replied that he hadn’t planned to pull off anything like that, saying:

“I didn’t really think about hitting that one (six), and even the next one which I hit. I just went with the flow".

With two wins from three matches in their bag, DC will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on April 20.