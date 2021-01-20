IPL 2021: Full list of players retained by Kings XI Punjab

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab have released big names like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell, as they announced their IPL 2021 Retention list on Wednesday evening.

Aussie big-hitter Glenn Maxwell managed only 108 runs in 13 matches in last year’s edition held in the UAE. Maxwell had fetched a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the auction.

As for Cottrell, he was surprisingly picked for Rs 8.5 crore. However, he proved to be a massive failure.

Apart from Maxwell and Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, and Karun Nair have also been released by the franchise.

Kings XI Punjab have retained last season’s captain KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and West Indies duo of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Chris Jordan, along with spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin have been retained. Among upcoming Indian players, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, and Darshan Nalkande find their names in the list.

The KXIP team management have retained 13 Indian players for IPL 2021 season, including Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan. Three foreign players have been retained by KXIP - Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Chris Jordan.

Head Coach Anil Kumble was quoted as saying on the official KXIP website:

“The plan was to keep the core of the team, and make sure the players who were part of the team last season will continue this year as well. We believe that this group along with whoever we pick at the auctions to fill those gaps will be able to turn things around for Kings XI Punjab.”

The minimum squad size in the IPL is 18 while the maximum can be 25, with there being no more than eight overseas players. Kings XI Punjab currently have 16 players on their list, with three overseas players.

Full IPL 2021 Retention list for Kings XI Punjab:

List of players retained by KXIP

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

List of players released by KXIP

Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh