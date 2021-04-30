"Gajab topibaaz aadmi ho yaar!"- RCB fans roast Harshal Patel after another failure

Harshal Patel had another bad day at the office as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer was thumped for 53 runs off his four overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). KL Rahul punished his former employers once again, this time by smashing an unbeaten 91* as they finished with a total of 179-5.

Harshal Patel was traded in from the Delhi Capitals by RCB in the IPL 2021 trade window. He was recognized as the flag-bearer of RCB's death bowling plans and it worked wonders as he is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 17 scalps to his name.

However, in the game against the Chennai Super Kings, Harshal Patel was smashed for 51 runs, including 37 in an over by Ravindra Jadeja. The 30-year-old was then taken to the cleaners by Rahul and his men and Patel looked completely out of ideas once PBKS attacked him.

Twitter trolls Harshal Patel for another dismal outing

RCB fans were disappointed with the way Harshal Patel bowled as he didn't make much use of his variations. While some believe the pacer will come back stronger, others trolled him and feel he is just another average bowler. Here's how Twitter reacted to PBKS's batting:

Two minutes silence for all those who were comparing Jasprit Bumrah with Harshal Patel. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel for the first time this season went wicketless in an innings. He conceded 53 runs tonight. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel has scored two 50+scores consecutively

Only thing that stops me is that Purple Cap he wears🤦 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel in the 20th over pic.twitter.com/Hw2yTGLqtq — Vish ⚡ (@CFCVish__) April 30, 2021

Harshal- 4-0-0-53

Bumrah- 4-0-1-15



But Harshal's bday is 23 November 1990, Bumrah's birthday is 6 December 1993



23-6=17

1993-1990=3



17>>>3



So Harshal Patel>>>>Bumrah pic.twitter.com/tXiaXakquV — MK wears Mask 😷 (You should too) (@NotMK45) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel can be the First player to win Orange & Purple cap in same IPL — Anubhav (@anubhav_bosss) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel scoring back to back half centuries. Talent 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Vigilante (@vigil_nte) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel condition in death overs in front of every team batsman pic.twitter.com/o8w1OieCCM — Ak 2 only positivity (@sharmaboyk) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel last 2overs

First 2overs #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/nPtIvbR9gs — Ak 2 only positivity (@sharmaboyk) April 30, 2021

Purple topi ki atmasaman to Harshal Patel after he gave 53 runs pic.twitter.com/A3uV27wdY6 — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) April 30, 2021

Batsman to Harshal Patel in last over. #RCB

pic.twitter.com/0fzTFS3MBa — Saffron_Rishu_2.0/ Squinty Neon Stan Acc (@SaffronRishi) April 30, 2021

Some RCBians on their way to defend Harshal Patel 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/jxgvBuQpf6 — Liv 💫 (@Virat_Mamta) April 30, 2021

#PBKSvRCB

Harshal patel with high economy and highest wickets pic.twitter.com/Bxb4n6weX5 — Digvijay Singh (@digvijay_1177) April 30, 2021

Finally the luckiest bowler of #IPL2021 been given the correct treatment by @PunjabKingsIPL 😬



Congo #harshalpatel for the 2nd fifty in last 3 matches 🤭#PBKSvRCB — S A K S H A M (@_therebelkid) April 30, 2021

Harshal patel is overrated. — kingXman (@kingsman2k1) April 30, 2021

The surface doesn't matter when you are bowling full tosses. Harshal patel doesn't deserve the purple cap. — Rahul (@rahulllll__) April 30, 2021

KL Rahul stood tall while wickets were falling around him. The PBKS skipper remains unbeaten against RCB for the third time in a row and seems to love batting against them. His innings has put PBKS in a strong position as 180 will not be a straightforward target for RCB to chase down.

The big guns like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers will need to fire as questions remain over RCB's batting depth. PBKS are wary of this fact and will be gunning for wickets upfront.

Has Harshal Patel's spell cost RCB the game? Or do they have the batting firepower to chase down 180? Only time will tell.