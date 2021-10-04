IPL 2021: "Unbelievable" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Glenn Maxwell's knock against the Punjab Kings

Gautam Gambhir has termed Glenn Maxwell's half-century for the Royal Challengers (RCB) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) an unbelievable effort.

Maxwell smashed 57 runs off just 33 deliveries in yesterday afternoon's IPL 2021 encounter between the two sides. The knock helped RCB post a decent total of 164/7 and they went on to win the match by six runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir spoke in glowing terms about Glenn Maxwell's knock. He elaborated:

"Unbelievable and not only because he played the big shots but the way he played those big shots. The two shots he played against Bishnoi and the two shots he played against Harpreet Brar and despite that he looked in total control."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Glenn Maxwell paced his innings to perfection. Gambhir explained:

"He accelerated just when it was required to do so. I feel the 165 runs that were scored, when Moises Henriques bowled a fantastic spell at one point, it seemed at that time they will not score more than 130 or 140."

Maxwell's 57 was studded with three fours and four hits over the ropes. He was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his enterprising knock.

Gautam Gambhir on Glenn Maxwell's big-hitting prowess and his partnership with AB de Villiers

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers stitched together a 73-run partnership [P/C: iplt20.com]

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that the nature of the surface becomes immaterial when Glenn Maxwell is in full flow. He observed:

"But this player, if you are in this kind of form and you have the ability like that, then the wicket does not matter because you have so much strength that if it is in the slot, then whether the wicket is gripping, whether it is slow or fast, it will go out of the ground only."

The former KKR player also lauded AB de Villiers for being an able ally to Glenn Maxwell. Gambhir said:

"It was a genius partnership because all those runs would not have been scored if AB de Villiers' support was not there. After AB de Villiers' dismissal, only that one six was hit off Shahbaz Ahmed's bat. However many runs AB de Villiers might have scored, the threat to the bowlers was very important."

De Villiers joined Maxwell in the middle at the fall of Devdutt Padikkal's wicket with the RCB score reading 73/3 in the 12th over. The duo doubled the score in less than seven overs, with the Aussie being the dominant partner.

