IPL 2021: "He needs to bat to be a threat" - Gautam Gambhir on whether MS Dhoni is still a 'threat' for bowling lineups

Gautam Gambhir has opined on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's form in the ongoing IPL 2021.

The former opener, during an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, was asked whether MS Dhoni is still a 'threat' to bowling lineups. To this, he laconically replied that the wicketkeeper-batsman needs to face enough balls first to have any such impact on the opposition.

"He needs to bat to be a threat. He doesn't bat enough balls in the game, so he needs to bat first," said Gambhir.

Former West Indian bowler Ian Bishop, speaking during the same interaction, also agreed with Gautam Gambhir. Bishop feels that MS Dhoni isn't likely to return to his old form anytime soon and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja should bat ahead of him.

"Yeah, Dhoni doesn't seem to be firing so there are other guys, certainly Ravindra Jadeja, that I would like to see get more batting opportunities. I think we've seen that over the course of this season, Dhoni doesn't seem like he'll recapture his form," said Bishop.

Gautam Gambhir and Ian Bishop's comments came a couple of days after MS Dhoni recorded his slowest innings (minimum 25 balls faced) in IPL history.

The venerable batsman came to bat at no.6 against Delhi Capitals and managed just 18 runs from 27 balls. He struck at 66.6, playing 10 dot balls with no boundaries. This season has been the overall worst for Dhoni as well, with his tally so far reading 84 runs from 13 games at an average of 14.

Gautam Gambhir wants CSK to give another chance to Robin Uthappa

Gautam Gambhir and Ian Bishop also concurred on the prospect of CSK sitting out Suresh Raina for at least another game and giving Robin Uthappa - who scored a run-a-ball 19 in the last match - a longer rope.

Gautam Gambhir said:

"100% because you don't want to give someone just one game and he's probably going to come good in the next game and the playoffs."

Bishop said in this regard:

"For me, yes, I would stick to Robin Uthappa because Suresh Raina has foreseen over a longer course this season and for me, hasn't shown any goods. So I won't give Robin just one game, I'll give him another."

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

CSK's clash against the Punjab Kings is likely to decide whether the three-time champions will make the top-two this season. It will commence at 3:30 PM IST in Dubai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar