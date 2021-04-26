IPL 2021: “Get one more run, perhaps” – Kane Williamson analyses SRH's defeat against DC

Kane Williamson’s skilful fifty helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tie the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) that they eventually lost in the Super Over. Analyzing the game in the post-match press conference, the New Zealander stated that in such tied games, one tends to look for that one extra run that could have made the difference.

Chasing 160 to win, Jonny Bairstow helped SRH to a brisk start, helping them to 56 after the powerplay. Kane Williamson handled the DC spinners skilfully on a challenging Chennai track but received no support from the middle order. His unbeaten 51-ball 66 helped SRH tie the match.

Addressing a post-match press conference question on what SRH could have done better to get two more points, Kane Williamson said:

“Get one more run, perhaps (what SRH could have done better). It’s a game of very small margins. If we did a little better in all departments or made a couple of more good decisions, the result can change very quickly in this format. When it’s a tie, you end up looking for that extra run throughout the game.”

Missing the first three matches for the SRH, Kane Williamson has 82 runs from his two outings on challenging Chennai surfaces and is yet to be dismissed.

We need to be more efficient: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson believes that despite the defeat, there are enough positives for SRH that he can build on. Stating that every team in the tournament is strong, the Kiwi skipper emphasized the importance of being at the top of ones’ game.

“It’s important that we try and quickly build on this. There are a lot of positives, and we will try to improve from all the facets. We need to be more efficient as every team is very strong. If you aren’t at the top of your game, then it can end up being very challenging,” added Kane Williamson.

With a solitary win from five matches, SRH are now in seventh spot in the IPL 2021 points table. They will play table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday.