IPL 2021: 'He's not the Big Show anymore' - Graeme Swann on Glenn Maxwell

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann heaped praise on Glenn Maxwell for his terrific start to the IPL 2021 season. Swann credited Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' presence in the RCB batting line-up for taking the pressure off the 'Big Show'.

Glenn Maxwell's acquisition by RCB for a whopping INR 14.25 crores during the IPL 2021 auction raised quite a few eyebrows. The Australian allrounder had been severely underperforming in the tournament since the 2015 edition.

However, the 32-year-old has proved his doubters wrong this season as his knocks of 39, 56 and 78 have proved vital in Virat and co. winning their first three matches.

Speaking on Star Sports, Graeme Swann credited Maxwell's terrific form to him not being the star batsman of the team anymore and hence being able to play his natural game instead.

"He's not the big cheese anymore, the big mac, the Big Show…whatever you call him. He's nowhere near being the Big Show."

"But he's got Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, and it really suits him, to be that third player who can just go out there and express himself, without having to carry the team. This suits him. He looks in a very good place, he looks very fit."

Glenn Maxwell's first three #IPL2021 innings:



- 176 runs

- 149.15 strike rate

- 17 fours

- 8 sixes



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CZDPShpS8U — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell's latest matchwinning effort came against KKR at Chepauk. His 49-ball 78 (9 fours and 3 sixes) in the company of AB de Villiers on a difficult wicket propelled RCB to set a victorious 205-run target for KKR.

Maxwell's knock also helped him to second position on the list of highest run-scorers after 3 matches. He is just 10 runs behind 'Orange Cap' holder Shikhar Dhawan (186 runs).

Glenn Maxwell looking relaxed, happy while playing for RCB: Graeme Swann

Virat Kohli Appreciating Glenn Maxwell batting and his fifty. Looked that his reaction. pic.twitter.com/DppmhyzzIO — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell captured the imagination of the Indian public with his exploits for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2014. The dashing right-hander's daredevil strokeplay helped him accumulate 552 runs at a strike-rate of 187.75 seven years ago.

Maxwell failed to replicate his form after that, often getting out playing extravagant shots early in the innings. He only managed to go past fifty twice in 61 IPL matches between 2015 and 2020.

Nevertheless, it seems RCB's confidence in Maxwell seems to have helped him rediscover his mojo.

Having been tasked with batting in the all-important number 4 position, Maxwell has looked relaxed and has taken time to settle in before unleashing the full armor of his unorthodox shots that bowlers fear.

Glenn Maxwell's success has certainly left Graeme Swann surprised, who thought the Bangalore-based franchise had committed a huge blunder by spending so much money on the Australian all-rounder.

"Glenn Maxwell has surprised me more than anyone. I thought it was a bonkers amount of money they spent on him in the auction. But they said 'no, he has got the strike rate in the middle, we're backing him'."

"Sanjay Bangar has been the batting coach the last two times he has been among the runs. I think he feels happy, he feels relaxed. He played really good shots. He's got his reverse hit back", said Graeme Swann.