IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell reveals how he bonded with Yuzvendra Chahal at Mumbai Indians

Glenn Maxwell has opened up about his friendship with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The all-rounder revealed the two developed a bond when they were part of the Mumbai Indians in 2013, with the duo being close friends ever since.

RCB released part two of the Glenn Maxwell interview on Tuesday, where the all-rounder discussed his affinity for the happy-go-lucky Yuzvendra Chahal.

"We first were in the same squad in 2013 for Mumbai Indians. So we have been friends for a long time now. We have been close ever since. Every time we come up against each other it is the same feeling. A big hug before the game. I am playing with him while I am on the ground, putting him in a headlock while I am batting and he is bowling," said Maxwell.

While Glenn Maxwell was part of the Mumbai Indians for just the solitary season in 2013, Yuzvendra Chahal was with the team for three years from 2011 to 2013. The leg-spinner played just one game for Mumbai before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014.

Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal have been reunited ahead of IPL 2021. The interview took place before RCB’s season opener against Mumbai Indians, and Maxwell admitted he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Chahal.

“I am certainly looking forward to playing with my little friend. He is already played a few little pranks on me since I have been here in the first couple of days," claimed Maxwell.

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his affable personality, while Glenn Maxwell is famous for his charming demeanour. The duo have been clicked together in numerous RCB behind the scenes videos ahead of the new season, and the camaraderie between the two is visible for everyone to see. Speaking about Chahal, Glenn Maxwell explained how he loves being around the Indian leg-spinner.

“But we always try to have fun, always try to keep a smile on our faces. It is nice when you can play against guys like this where it is still competitive, you are still trying to be the winner on the day but you can still have fun and show people it is still a fun game,” shared Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell impressed with RCB’s depth

Bold Diaries: Glenn Maxwell Interview Part 2



While RCB have a gamut of international stars at their disposal, the franchise has several promising domestic players in their ranks as well. From Rajat Patidar and Mohammed Azharuddeen to Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB have a quality mix of youth and experience.

Discussing the side’s strength in depth, Glenn Maxwell conceded the franchise’s balanced nature attracted him to the side.

“I think I look at the depth of the Indian talent RCB has got, it is something that really excited me. It is pretty scary how talented these young kids are. It puts pressure on our international stars to keep performing,” explained Maxwell.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the RCB bowlers last year, ending with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08 last season. Maxwell backed the leggie to be the frontline spinner for RCB once again in IPL 2021.

“You want pressure coming from underneath, we have to make sure that we are performing for RCB. We have got specialist openers and very good Indian bowlers. You have Chahal, who is going to be massive for us this year,” stated Maxwell.

RCB’s confidence would be sky high after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians on the opening day. The team put up an all-round performance and now face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of the season on April 14.