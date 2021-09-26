"Glenn Maxwell doing a Glenn Maxwell"- RCB fans react to Maxwell's fiery 56

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached a total of 165 for 6 against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday thanks to a blistering knock of 56 from Glenn Maxwell off just 36 balls. It was his third half-century of the season and his first in a long time in the UAE.
RCB fans react to Maxwell's fiery 56
RCB fans were thrilled to finally see Glenn Maxwell fire after such a long time. Although they lost a flurry of wickets towards the end, Virat Kohli and his men have a par score to defend.
Here's what the fans had to say about RCB's first innings:
Rohit Sharma won the toss and put RCB in to bat first on a fresh track in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, sending back Devdutt Padikkal in the second over itself.
But then skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper KS Bharat got together for an important partnership and laid a platform for the likes of Maxwell to explode later.
Glenn Maxwell took his time to settle at the crease. But once he got his eye in, he began to play his shots, particularly the reverse sweeps against the slower bowlers.
He also attacked Adam Milne, who was a touch expensive. Maxwell's 56 off 36 balls gave RCB's innings the real impetus that it needed.
AB de Villiers walked out to bat and also played a few attacking shots. But it was Jasprit Bumrah who struck twice in two balls to send both Maxwell and De Villiers back in the hut. RCB could only score nine runs off their last two overs and ended up with 165-6.
MI will feel confident of chasing down the total and RCB will know that they are 10-15 runs short of what could have been a very good score. They will need to strike with early wickets in order to have a good chance of winning the game.