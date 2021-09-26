"Glenn Maxwell doing a Glenn Maxwell"- RCB fans react to Maxwell's fiery 56

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached a total of 165 for 6 against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday thanks to a blistering knock of 56 from Glenn Maxwell off just 36 balls. It was his third half-century of the season and his first in a long time in the UAE.

RCB fans react to Maxwell's fiery 56

RCB fans were thrilled to finally see Glenn Maxwell fire after such a long time. Although they lost a flurry of wickets towards the end, Virat Kohli and his men have a par score to defend.

Here's what the fans had to say about RCB's first innings:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mad Maxwell, a switch hit for a six. Mad Maxwell, a switch hit for a six. https://t.co/ajZA2o6XC3

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Glenn Maxwell you are something else. Reverse-slog, reverse-lap, tennis-shot slap over cover, six, four, four. Hero Glenn Maxwell you are something else. Reverse-slog, reverse-lap, tennis-shot slap over cover, six, four, four. Hero

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Two right handers making it left hand right hand combination whenever they feel like it. Maxwell and de Villiers should be illegal. Two right handers making it left hand right hand combination whenever they feel like it. Maxwell and de Villiers should be illegal.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Maxwell and ABD in back-to-back deliveries. What a bowler! 😍 BOOOMRAH Maxwell and ABD in back-to-back deliveries. What a bowler! 😍 BOOOMRAH

Silly Point @FarziCricketer This gives the vibes of Maxwell who had smashed us CSK in 2014. #IPL This gives the vibes of Maxwell who had smashed us CSK in 2014. #IPL

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Maxwell - 56 runs from 37 balls including 6 fours and 3 sixes - he has given the momentum to #RCB and the celebration says it all, how much the franchise trusted him and he has given everything. Well played, Maxwell - 56 runs from 37 balls including 6 fours and 3 sixes - he has given the momentum to #RCB and the celebration says it all, how much the franchise trusted him and he has given everything. https://t.co/oxpPZkaxd2

Rohit Sharma won the toss and put RCB in to bat first on a fresh track in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, sending back Devdutt Padikkal in the second over itself.

But then skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper KS Bharat got together for an important partnership and laid a platform for the likes of Maxwell to explode later.

Glenn Maxwell took his time to settle at the crease. But once he got his eye in, he began to play his shots, particularly the reverse sweeps against the slower bowlers.

He also attacked Adam Milne, who was a touch expensive. Maxwell's 56 off 36 balls gave RCB's innings the real impetus that it needed.

AB de Villiers walked out to bat and also played a few attacking shots. But it was Jasprit Bumrah who struck twice in two balls to send both Maxwell and De Villiers back in the hut. RCB could only score nine runs off their last two overs and ended up with 165-6.

MI will feel confident of chasing down the total and RCB will know that they are 10-15 runs short of what could have been a very good score. They will need to strike with early wickets in order to have a good chance of winning the game.

