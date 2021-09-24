IPL 2021: "Going to be a double-edged sword" - Robin Uthappa on CSK facing RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a crucial PL 2021 fixture on Friday. The RCB will head into the game on the back of an embarrassing nine-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. But CSK batsman Robin Uthappa is wary of a fightback from the Virat Kohli-led outfit.

In a video shared by CSK on their social media handles, Uthappa explained that RCB are a "good side" with "some formidable greats." The right-hander added that CSK are aware that they need to go out and play to the best of their ability in Sharjah tonight. Uthappa said:

"There are two ways to go for a team coming from that situation. You either go into a hole or say ‘Hey, we’ve got nothing to lose. Let’s just go out there and enjoy ourselves and put on our best performance.’ It’s always going to be a double-edged sword when you face a team like that."

He added:

"They’re a really good side. They are a formidable side with some formidable greats within that side. We know that we have to go out there and play our best cricket. Sharjah, being a small ground, it’s going to be a high-scoring game, so it could be a nail-biter again."

CSK emerged victorious the last time the two teams met earlier this season, with Ravindra Jadeja putting in a stunning all-round display against the RCB.

Robin Uthappa lists match-ups to look out for in CSK vs RCB clash

When asked about the match-ups he is looking forward to watching tonight, Uthappa was quick to reply that he is eager to see how Ruturaj Gaikwad fares against the RCB pacers. Gaikwad was CSK's star performer in their 20-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, with the 24-year-old scoring 88* off just 58 deliveries.

Uthappa further said that RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal facing CSK's pacers would be something to look out for while also mentioning MS Dhoni's capabilities in the death overs. He explained:

"Rutu against any fast bowler is going to be a great match-up for me. Rutu vs [Mohammed] Siraj would be great, Rutu vs [Kyle] Jamieson would be another match-up that would be good to watch. Deepak Chahar vs Devdutt Padikkal, Shardul vs Padikkal, these are the things I look forward to. MS vs Chahal and maybe even the death bowlers."

A win against the RCB would enable CSK to go level on points with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the top of the table. The MS Dhoni-led team will pip DC to top spot owing to having a better run rate if they emerge victorious tonight.

RCB, meanwhile, are third in the table and will be looking to bounce back after their poor showing against KKR.

