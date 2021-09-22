IPL 2021: "Happy to start the second phase this way" - Rishabh Pant reacts after a convincing win against SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant was a happy man after his side convincingly defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chasing 135 runs, set by Hyderabad, Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan once again got his side off to a flying start despite losing Prithvi Shaw early. Once Dhawan was out for 42, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant planned their run chase to perfection.

They played out Rashid Khan and targeted the rest of the bowlers to sail past the target with 13 balls to spare. The DC skipper stated that their aim was to follow the process and give 100 % on the field.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rishabh Pant said:

"We discussed that we had a good first phase, and we are happy to start the second phase this way. We said the same thing about focusing on the process and giving it 100% every day."

With this victory, the Delhi Capitals once again went to the top in the points table with 14 points from nine matches.

"They are a great asset to have" - Rishabh Pant on Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Meanwhile, it was Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada who gave the Delhi Capitals a fiery start after being asked to bowl first. Nortje got the better of David Warner in the first over to put Hyderabad on the backfoot from where they never recovered.

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616



This is the first time a DC bowler has bowled minimum 2 overs at an economy of 3 or less against SRH.



Prev best eco : 3.33 by Rahul Tewatia (3-0-10-1) in 2019

#SRHvsDC #IPL2021 Anrich Nortje : 4-0-12-2This is the first time a DC bowler has bowled minimum 2 overs at an economy of 3 or less against SRH.Prev best eco : 3.33 by Rahul Tewatia (3-0-10-1) in 2019 Anrich Nortje : 4-0-12-2



This is the first time a DC bowler has bowled minimum 2 overs at an economy of 3 or less against SRH.



Prev best eco : 3.33 by Rahul Tewatia (3-0-10-1) in 2019

#SRHvsDC #IPL2021

Nortje returned with figures of 2/12 from his full quota, while Rabada accounted for 3/37 to break SRH's batting order. Proud captain Rishabh Pant lavishly praised his bowlers for putting up a stupendous show.

Also Read

"It's a good bowling performance because we thought 150-160 would have been a good total, so 130-something was a good score to restrict them to. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world so I think they're great assets to have," Rishabh Pant added.

Table-topper Delhi will play the Rajasthan Royals next on September 25 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Aditya Singh