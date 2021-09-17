IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya and family enjoy a fun outing at the beach 

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen having a casual outing with his family at the beach in Abu Dhabi. His son Agasthya and wife Natasa Stankovic were seen alongside him by the sea.

Pandya uploaded a series of images from his evening at the beach to his Instagram account. He captioned the images: 'My babies.'

In the first image, Pandya is seen playing with Agastya on the sea shore by tossing him playfully in the air with the breeze. The second picture is a selfie with the entire family. Agastya Pandya is a popular figure among the cricketing fraternity and recently turned 1.

The all-rounder has been hard at practice in the nets ever since arriving in the UAE. He was last seen in Indian colors during the recently concluded limited-overs series tour of Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya thrived in the UAE last year

The swashbuckling player did not endure a fruitful time in the first leg of the IPL in India. He struggled on the slow surface of Chennai and a shoulder niggle meant he could not play a role with the ball either.

Pandya, however, returns to a place with fond memories. In the previous edition of the IPL, he thrived in death overs and amassed crucial runs as a pure batsman as Mumbai Indians went on to win their fifth title.

Another aspect which is expected from the player in the UAE leg is his ability to bowl. He was seen bowling on sporadic occasions against Australia, England and Sri Lanka.

While he did not bowl any long spells on those tours, he is expected to be able to bowl his full quota, which also ensured his selection into the T20 World Cup squad as a first-choice fast bowling all-rounder.

The defending champions, currently fourth in the table, will resume their campaign with a high-octane clash against Chennai Super Kings. The match is slated to play host to a crowd in the stadium for the first time since the 2019 IPL Final.

