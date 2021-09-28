IPL 2021: "He has talent to win matches" - Nikhil Chopra wants Punjab Kings to play Shahrukh Khan

With four matches to go in the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in the fifth position and in a four-way scrap for a playoffs spot.

However, their form has seen a dip in the second half of the season. Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra feels they need to try a change in personnel and suggested lower-order batsman Shahrukh Khan as someone who can be drafted into the playing XI.

Speaking on the Youtube podcast Khelneeti, Chopra said that Shahrukh Khan has been in good form in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Chopra feels Khan can be tried in place of someone like Deepak Hooda, who has failed with the bat in the last three matches for Punjab Kings. Chopra said:

"When a batsman like Deepak Hooda is not firing, you can rest him for a couple of matches. You have an alternative in Shahrukh Khan who has made runs in the TNPL. TNPL is not the same level of cricket but he scored good runs there, so he has come into the IPL in good form. So give him a chance."

Chopra added:

"Batsmen like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran will win you matches when they get big scores. But you also need to have backup plans lower down the order who have shown they are dependable with their performance in the nets. And I believe Shahrukh Khan has the talent to win you matches. Hitting fast-bowlers for sixes down the ground like he does is an amazing skill."

Punjab Kings have to play their best cricket in remaining games: Nikhil Chopra

The Punjab Kings have to play against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in their remaining games in the league stage. Nikhil Chopra feels these are tough matches for Punjab and the KL Rahul-led team will need to play their best cricket to make the playoffs. He said:

"The rest of their matches are difficult ones, so they have to play their best cricket. From here, they know that the next four matches are all that matters. If they win four matches, they’ll finish on 16 points with a chance of qualifying."

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Punjab Kings are level with MI, KKR and Rajasthan Royals on eight points while third-placed RCB have 12 points.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar