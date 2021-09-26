IPL 2021: ''He was just on and focussed on the day''- Pommie Mbangwa on Ravi Bishnoi

Former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa has heaped praise on rookie Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his commitment on the field.

Mbangwa spoke on Cricbuzz Live about Bishnoi's brilliant performance against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday night, He said the 21-year-old looked completely 'switched on' and 'focussed' on the field.

The former cricketer-turned commentator lauded Bishnoi's brilliant fielding and the crucial run-out of Wriddhiman Saha he affected. Mbangwa said:

"He was just on and focussed on the day. He has shown this many times he has played; he gives 100 percent all the time. Coming into this game, people have been on about; he's got a point to prove, gets a chance and is like, 'I'm going to do something again,"

Bishnoi earned a recall to the Kings' starting XI on Saturday. He immediately made an impact, and along with fellow spinner Harpreet Brar, scripted the downfall of SRH.

"He was right on the mark" - Pommie Mbangwa on Ravi Bishnoi

Bishnoi's vicious googlies were too hot for the SRH batsmen to handle. The right-hander knocked over Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav with his fast googlies, while Abdul Samad was undone by a leg-break.

Even Jason Holder, who was comfortably the best batsman on show on Saturday, had no clue against Bishnoi's googlies. Mbangwa reckoned that the RR leg-spinner was right on the mark with the ball.

"With his bowling, he was right on the mark. Conditions allow it to spin, and so he spins it," said Mbangwa.

Bishnoi hasn't had consistent opportunities to play for the Punjab Kings since his IPL debut last season.

He was overlooked during the first four games of the season back in April. Head coach Anil Kumble defended that decision by claiming there were some technical issues with the young spinner's bowling. Bishnoi eventually returned to the side against Mumbai Indians in Chennai and made an impact straight away, notching up figures of 2-21 in four overs.

The Indian spinner bowled tight spells against KKR and RCB in the next two games before enduring an off day against Delhi, going for 0/42. Bishnoi was once again omitted from the playing XI in the opening game of the UAE leg as the Kings went with their latest recruit, Adil Rashid.

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Incredible. It is amazing how he (Ravi Bishnoi) is still so young and yet his skill set is just on another level. I really think he is just going to go from strength to strength." - Aiden Markam (In press) "Incredible. It is amazing how he (Ravi Bishnoi) is still so young and yet his skill set is just on another level. I really think he is just going to go from strength to strength." - Aiden Markam (In press)

However, Rashid was hammered by the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and was dropped in favour of Bishnoi for Saturday's game against Hyderabad. The leg-spinner made the most of the opportunity, registering match-winning figures of 3/24 in four overs besides running out Saha.

