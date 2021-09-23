"He just lets us be ourselves" - Venkatesh Iyer on KKR head coach Brendon McCullum's approach for UAE leg 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer batted in the nets under the watchful eyes of head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the side's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI). In a video released by the franchise, the rookie batter was seen talking about the Kiwi's coaching methods in the cash-rich league.

Iyer revealed that the KKR coach does not put a lot of pressure on the team. Moreover, he allows players the freedom to express themselves, which is beneficial as well.

"He's not a coach who puts a lot of pressure on us. He allows us to be what we are, and play the cricket that gives us maximum satisfaction. So I think it's good for players likes us."

Speaking of McCullum's aggressive approach, the 26-year-old mentioned that the cricketer-turned-coach is aware of how to tackle different situations and manage players in an efficient manner. Iyer believes he lets everyone be themselves, which could yield positive results for the team.

"The best quality about someone aggressive is that he knows how to handle situations and players. He just lets us be ourselves and that is going to work."

Iyer experienced a fantastic start to his IPL career as he received appreciation from all quarters for his gutsy, unbeaten knock of 41 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The explosive batter will next be seen in action on Thursday (September 23) when KKR take on defending champions MI.

KKR look to capitalize on their momentum

After dominating Bangalore in their first game of the UAE leg, Eoin Morgan and co. will be keen to claim yet another crucial victory against Mumbai. The two star-studded teams will battle it out at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

KKR are currently placed in sixth place in the IPL 2021 points table. They have a chance of climbing to fourth spot by securing a thumping win in their upcoming encounter against Rohit Sharma's MI, who are fourth.

