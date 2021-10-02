IPL 2021: ''He looks like he might be carrying a bit of a niggle''- Shaun Pollock on Suresh Raina

Former South African seamer Shaun Pollock has opined that Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina's poor form this season is probably because of a niggle.

The left-hander has been in horrid form in the IPL this season. So CSK's decision to promote Raina to no.3 against the Rajasthan Royals may have been an attempt to help the player rediscover his mojo.

Once the heartbeat of the Super Kings' batting unit, Raina has looked a pale shadow of his former self in the ongoing season, especially in the UAE leg. The former India international registered another failure on Saturday, managing a five-ball three before getting dismissed by Rahul Tewatia.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Pollock suspects that Raina is carrying a niggle, considering the player's visible lack of agility on the field.

"He hasn't been able to find his touch. He looks like he might be carrying a bit of a niggle, he doesn't look that pacy, that's what we are so used to: brilliant fielding over the years, contributing with his off-spin and smashing the ball out of the ground; we haven't seen that. No surprise that they promoted him to No.3; that was in a bid to get him some form under the belt," said Pollock.

Raina's performance for CSK has undergone a consistent decline since 2018, with his nadir comfortably being the ongoing season. In 11 innings this season, he has managed just 160 runs at an average of 17.78 and a strike rate of 125, with one 50-plus score.

"I wonder if they will give Robin Uthappa a chance" - Shaun Pollock on the former KKR player replacing Suresh Raina

With Suresh Raina woefully out of form, Pollock wonders if Robin Uthappa would be given a chance. The veteran player has been warming the CSK bench since signing up with the franchise earlier this year.

However, with the tournament reaching its business end, and CSK renowned for not making too many changes, Pollock says Uthappa may have to bide more time. The former Proteas captain added that the three-time winners may now focus on getting their batsmen in form by promoting them up the order. Pollock said:

"I wonder if they will give Robin Uthappa a chance. CSK are a team that doesn't like to make big changes. The longer it goes on, the more you feel they can't actually make a change for the knockouts unless they make it sooner or later. I'm sure he will be keen to have a go. But if they keep winning, they will want everyone firing."

"I don't think they have. I just think what the coaching staff in the IPL generally plan is if you get into the knockouts, try and get as many people in form as you possibly can. I think that would have been the thinking." he added.

Meanwhile, CSK rode a sumptuous maiden IPL ton by Ruturaj Gaikwad to post a commanding total of 189/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The three-time winners have already qualified for the playoffs, and will look to continue their winning momentum before the tournament's business end approaches.

