IPL 2021: "He makes it look very very easy" - Eoin Morgan praises Sunil Narine

Eoin Morgan showered praise on Sunil Narine for his all-round show after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to set up a Qualifier date against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.

Sunil Narine shone with both bat and ball in Sharjah to star in KKR's win. Lockie Ferguson also made useful contributions with the ball, while the KKR openers continued their fine form at the top of the order.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Lauding Narine at the post-match presentation ceremony, Eoin Morgan said:

"He makes it look very very easy (Narine). On an improved wicket in Sharjah, he bowled outstandingly. Throughout the innings, we continued to take wickets post the first six overs. Then in the chase, being in control the whole time doesn't allow you to breathe as a defending side."

Sunil Narine returned with figures of 4/21, while Ferguson accounted for two wickets to restrict RCB to 138. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer then got KKR off to a flying start before useful contributions from Sunil Narine (26 off 15) and Nitish Rana took Eoin Morgan & co past the finish line.

"I thought we had a chance" - Eoin Morgan on KKR's chances before the UAE leg

The purple brigade scripted a complete turnaround to make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. They were seventh in the points table with only two wins from seven games after the India leg.

Morgan asserted that everyone came in with a purpose, which helped KKR reap rich dividends.

Also Read

"I thought we had a chance, but the cricket we have played has surprised everybody. Everyone came with a drive to perform," Morgan concluded.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will now lock horns against DC on October 13 (Wednesday) in Sharjah for a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Bhargav