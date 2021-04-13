IPL 2021: “Heart rate was high, but didn’t stop believing” – KL Rahul

Despite scoring a mammoth 221, the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) had to escape with a narrow four-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening game of IPL 2021. Despite the nerves, KL Rahul reckons that he didn’t stop believing in his side and knew that a couple of wickets would bring PBKS back into the contest.

In a match that was reminiscent of the PBKS-RR Sharjah encounter in IPL 2020, RR skipper Sanju Samson’s 63-ball 119 threatened to take the game away from the Punjab side. With 5 runs required off the final ball, Samson failed to clear the fielder at deep extra-cover, handing PBKS victory by a slender margin.

Praising Deepak Hooda’s 64 off 28 balls and Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant final over, KL Rahul clarified that the side wasn’t thinking of last year's Sharjah clash. He also lamented the dropped catches that further hurt the side.

“Heart rate was high, but I didn’t stop believing. We knew a couple of wickets would bring us back. Till the first 10-11 overs, we bowled well. It was close because we dropped a few sitters, including me. As a bowling unit, we bowled as we planned," said the PBKS skipper.

“When you’re bowling against Sanju Samson in that hitting form, it’s difficult. We weren’t thinking of the last year’s game. It’s a young team, some new boys, the boys are talented and skillful, so we need to back them," explained KL Rahul.

“Deepak Hooda’s innings was amazing. That’s the kind of batting we want to see as a team. We want to bat fearlessly and take down bowlers. We have a lot of power in our line-up, but we’ve been tentatively slightly. Important for us to bat fearlessly; great to see boys trying to understand what we expect. And that they are feeling comfortable doing that role. Gayle and Hooda were both good that way,” said KL Rahul, who top-scored for the Punjab side with a 50-ball 91.

I love throwing the ball to Arshdeep Singh: KL Rahul

With 13 required off the final over against a set Sanju Samson and Chris Morris, KL Rahul threw the ball to 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh. Bowling tight lines, he gave away just 8 runs and claimed Samson’s wicket off the final ball.

Praising young Arshdeep’s ability to absorb pressure, KL Rahul added:

“I had gone to Arshdeep for crucial overs last year too. He doesn’t mind bowling the pressure overs; he seems to enjoy it. He loves being in the contest. Love throwing him the ball. He’s pretty clear with what he wants to do. He trusts his skills, and that’s good to see.”

Punjab Kings will face Chennai Super Kings in their second match on Friday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.