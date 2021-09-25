"His over was equally important if not more" - David Miller praises Mustafizur Rahman for penultimate over v PBKS

Rajasthan Royals batter David Miller has claimed that the penultimate over by Mustafizur Rahman against Punjab Kings was as important, if not more, as the final over by Kartik Tyagi. The left-arm pacer bowled an economical 19th over and ensured that Rajasthan Royals remained in the game going into the final over.

Chasing 186 for victory, the Punjab Kings required just eight runs off the final two overs. Mustafizur Rahman conceded just four runs in the penultimate over to set things up for Kartik Tyagi.

David Miller lauded the southpaw for proving his quality in a nerve-wracking situation.

“His (Mustafizur Rahman’s) over was equally important if not more at that stage to simply keep us in the game. He’s someone who’s time and again showed what he’s capable of and what he can do in such situations. He’s been an amazing bowler for Bangladesh at the international level and once again proved his quality in a complicated situation,” David Miller wrote on Khaleej Times.

The South African batter was all praise for Kartik Tyagi too, for defending four runs in the final over and handing what seemed to be an improbable win to his side.

“It was an unbelievable last over from Tyagi. I think for him to pull off something like that, at his age is very special. All credit to him and to the work that he puts in every day at training. To hold your nerve in that sort of a situation and to execute your skills to such perfection is a whole different ball game and it was wonderful to see him step up in such a tense situation.”

"It takes one or two players to come through and have a game-changing impact" - David Miller

David Miller (batting) scored a half-century when Rajasthan Royals met Delhi Capitals earlier in the season

David Miller termed the Delhi Capitals a top side, but hopes the Royals can cause an upset when the two sides meet in the second 2021 IPL leg's first afternoon game on Saturday.

“I think Delhi are a seriously good side and have had some wonderful performances this season. However, it’s a T20 game, and no matter how strong the opposition is, if you’re up for the game, are mentally switched on and want it more than the opposition, it will happen for you. That’s just the nature of T20 cricket. It takes one or two players to come through and have a game-changing impact,” David Miller wrote.

Also Read

Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth in the points table. They are equal on points with fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and have a game in hand.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava