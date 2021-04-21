"His favorite cartoon could be DuckTales" - Fans troll Nicholas Pooran, PBKS over shocking batting performance

Nicholas Pooran getting run out without facing a single ball just summed up Punjab Kings' (PBKS) batting effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). There was no momentum whatsoever in Punjab's innings, with Lokesh Rahul and co. eventually getting bowled out for 120.

It was Pooran's third duck in four IPL 2021 innings. Both the batsman and PBKS have had a disastrous start to the season, despite the franchise making several changes to their line-up.

Twitter reacts to Nicholas Pooran, PBKS's poor batting performance

PBKS fans were furious with the way their team's batting faltered without showing any spine against a winless SRH side. Others saw it as an opportunity to troll KL Rahul's men.

Here's how Twitter reacted to PBKS' batting debacle:

Nicholas Pooran is now the first player in IPL history to have a 2 ball duck, 1 ball duck and a 0 ball duck in the same season. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2021

List of Nicholas Pooran's ducks in IPL:-

0-ball duck vs SRH, 2021

1-ball duck vs RR, 2021

2-ball duck vs CSK, 2021



3-ball duck vs DC, 2020 (followed by another duck in Super Over)

And all his runs in this season so far are against DC.#IPL2021 #SRHvPBKS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 21, 2021

First 4 Innings in IPL:



Gautam Gambhir 2014: 0(8), 0(4), 0(1), 1(5)



Nicholas Pooran 2021: 0(1), 0(2), 9(8), 0(0)#IPL2021 — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) April 21, 2021

Runs scored by Nicholas Pooran

🤝

A determinant of matrix with two identical rows — ok shambhavi (@shaambhaviiii) April 21, 2021

Congratulations Nicholas Pooran. Richest cricketer in the world. In possession of a rare Golden, Silver & diamond duck. #SRHvsPBKS — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) April 21, 2021

PBKS batting gives every reason to KL Rahul to bat slowly. 😂 — Manish (@iHitman55) April 21, 2021

The SRH bowlers were right on the money from the first ball and didn't let an in-form KL Rahul anchor the PBKS innings. They also removed the dangerous Mayank Agarwal early, with Chris Gayle and Pooran's untimely dismissals putting Punjab in deep trouble at 47-4.

Even new recruits Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques couldn't quite do justice to their selection. Some late hitting from Shahrukh Khan eventually helped PBKS get past the three-figure mark.

PBKS' only chance of winning the game looked to be removing the dangerous duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow early. But with the SRH openers off to another blistering start, it is looking gloomy for KL Rahul and co. as they stare at a third consecutive defeat.

PBKS will want to salvage their season as soon as possible. But with so many changes already made to their playing XI, there might not be too many options left for them to try out.