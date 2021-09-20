IPL 2021: “Hopefully, KKR will qualify for playoffs” – Shubman Gill

Opener Shubman Gill believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a bold statement by demolishing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their return match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Abu Dhabi.

The nine-wicket win propelled KKR to fifth spot from seventh, and it also boosted their net run rate. Shubman Gill, who didn’t have a fruitful first phase of IPL 2021, smashed a 34-ball 48 to ensure KKR completed the chase of 93 inside 10 overs.

“We wanted to make a comeback from where we were; it was a bold statement. Hopefully, we will continue and qualify for the playoffs. It was a good opportunity to get our run rate going; that was the plan, and happy to execute it,” said Shubman Gill after KKR’s win.

Shubman Gill opened the batting with debutant Venkatesh Iyer, who clobbered an unbeaten 27-ball 41. The duo sealed the match with an 82-run opening stand off just 55 balls. Talking about the new opening pair, the 21-year-old added:

“Venkatesh Iyer was batting well in the practice matches as well. To bat and have such a great performance on debut is pleasing. My return felt good, except the way I got out, but hopefully, I’ll complete my fifty in the next game.”

The wicket played better in the second innings: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill credited KKR spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine for keeping proceedings tight for RCB after the powerplay before stating that the pitch played better in the second innings.

“After the powerplay, it was good to see Varun and Sunny coming into the mix with the ball. It was a bit slow when we bowled and much better in the second innings, with the ball coming on pretty nicely,” Shubman Gill further added.

Also Read

KKR have their next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. KKR has historically struggled against MI, a side they have beaten in only 6 of their 29 matches. With three wins and five losses, Kolkata can’t afford to slip up any further if they hope to qualify for the playoffs.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL A look at the Points Table after Match 31 of #VIVOIPL A look at the Points Table after Match 31 of #VIVOIPL https://t.co/GiEPrkf0x9

Edited by Prem Deshpande