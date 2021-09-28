IPL 2021: “How can I say in Hindi to Kane Williamson” – SRH's Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma opened up on his mix-up with skipper Kane Williamson. This happened during their successful chase against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, in Dubai.

In the final ball of the 17th over, SRH survived a run-out scare after a mix-up between Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma, whose initial call seemed to be two.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

In a light-hearted conversation with commentators Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar, Abhishek Sharma recalled:

“I said one, Kane wanted two, but then I said no [during the mix-up]!”

Sunil Gavaskar further asked, “We thought you said Do [Two in Hindi] as we heard in the stump-mic.”

Abhishek Sharma smiled and replied: “ No, no. I said no. How can I say in Hindi to Williamson?”

Simon Doull quipped: “Kane can understand that. Don’t worry about that.”

The duo added an unbeaten 48 runs off 33 balls for the fourth wicket to help the bottom-ranked SRH to their second win this season.

"Kane Williamson is a great captain": Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma shed light on his planning during the training process and also hailed Kane Williamson’s leadership for helping boost his confidence.

“It was a big opportunity for me. I was waiting for my chance and wanted to contribute to my team. Feels good as this is our first game in Dubai. Throughout my time in the nets, I was just planning for such an innings to take my team to victory.

“Kane Williamson is a great captain. He kept boosting my confidence and kept telling me that I could finish this match on my own,” said the 21-year-old Abhishek Sharma, who was one of the stars for India in their successful U-19 World Cup campaign in 2018.

SRH have endured a difficult season this year. Win two wins from 10 matches, they remain at the bottom. They replaced David Warner with Kane Williamson as captain midway through their campaign. In all likelihood, this will be the first time since 2015 that they won’t qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Also Read

They next play the top-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah on Sunday.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #SRHvRR Here's how the Points Table looks after Match 40 of the #VIVOIPL Here's how the Points Table looks after Match 40 of the #VIVOIPL 👇 #SRHvRR https://t.co/JaqR6yFSaZ

Edited by Aditya Singh