IPL 2021: “I was a bit nervous in the first year” - Shimron Hetmyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer has said that he was nervous during his first season in the IPL but is now feeling more comfortable in the team.

Shimron Hetmyer made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019. But he was released after managing only 90 runs in five matches. Hetmeyer was subsequently picked up by DC for IPL 2020. This season, he made a blazing half-century in a losing cause against RCB and struck an unbeaten 16 off four balls on Sunday against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

At a virtual press conference, Shimron Hetmyer was asked about how things have worked out better for him this year compared to that in his previous seasons. Responding to a query from Sportskeeda in this regard, Hetmyer explained:

“This year (the difference has been) knowing that I have the backing of the team. It's just about being comfortable and being in an environment where you know everyone, and everyone is basically a friend. It is just for you to express yourself when you go out to bat. Basically just be yourself around your teammates. I am not really thinking too much about the past. It was just me starting in IPL cricket, so I was a bit nervous in the first year. Last year, the guys on top were doing very well, so I wasn’t getting that chance. This year, it is probably the same, but I have that been able to push myself a little bit more to finish off the games faster.”

All Over: @DelhiCapitals beat #PBKS by 7 wickets and with 14 balls to spare to register their 2nd consecutive win. Opener @SDhawan25 finishes unbeaten on 69. #DC have lost only 1 of their last 5 games. https://t.co/Rm0jfZKXXT #PBKSvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/apKB5wS3X7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

Ricky Ponting gives you the freedom to express yourself: Shimron Hetmyer

A superstar player during his playing days, DC coach Ricky Ponting has consistently been under the scanner since taking up the mentor’s role for the IPL franchise. Asked for his views on Ponting's way of working, Shimron Hetmyer said:

“I have only been here for two years. Being here during this time, he (Ricky Ponting) has helped in terms of positivity, giving you the freedom to go out and express yourself. He is always there to back you and keep pushing you to do your best. That’s one of the things I really like about him.”

DC are on top of the IPL 2021 points table, with six wins from eight matches. On Sunday, they hammered PBKS by seven wickets in a facile chase of 167.