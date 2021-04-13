IPL 2021: “I don’t think I could have done more” – Sanju Samson 

A dejected Sanju Samson believes he couldn’t have done anything more as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost their IPL 2021 opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 runs at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Leading RR for the first time, Sanju Samson played a blinder of a 63-ball 119 in the chase of 222 but fell off the final ball of the innings with his side requiring 5 to win.

“I don’t have words to tell. It was a very close game, and I came close, but unfortunately. I don’t think I could have done anything more,” said Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation.

With 5 runs required off the final 2 balls, Sanju Samson denied a single to Chris Morris but failed to clear the outfielder manning the deep extra-cover region on the final ball.

Sanju Samson became the first batsman to score a century in IPL 2021. His innings contained 12 fours and 7 sixes. The RR skipper overcame the early struggles and a couple of dropped catches to craft one of the finest knocks seen in the IPL.

The second part of the innings was the best I ever played in IPL: Sanju Samson

Coming in to bat in the first over after the fall of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson struggled to time the ball but kept up with the required run rate. The 26-year-old rated the second part of his innings the best he's ever played in the IPL.

“I think the second part of the innings was the best I ever played, took my time and respected the bowlers, whereas in the first part, I was not timing it very well. I took the singles, communicated it to my partner and got into a rhythm and then I started to play my shots in the second half. I enjoy my shots, but I come back to the present after I play those shots,” added Sanju Samson, who was awarded the Player of the Match for his spectacular show.

Sanju Samson became the second centurion in a losing cause in an IPL match. Coincidentally, both names on the list are from the RR camp. Yusuf Pathan had slammed a 37-ball century against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, in the 2010 edition of the tournament.

Playerrs to score an IPL hundred in an unsuccessful chase:-

Yusuf Pathan v MI in 2010

Sanju Samson v PBKS today



