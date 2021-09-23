IPL 2021: “I am enjoying my batting” - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan reclaimed the Orange Cap after a breezy 37-ball 42 that helped Delhi Capitals (DC) move atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. DC beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in Dubai.

The DC opener now has 422 runs from nine matches at an average of almost 53, and a strike rate of 132. Enjoying his batting to the fullest, Shikhar Dhawan threw light on the nature of the surface and how he altered his game plan to suit it.

“I am enjoying wearing the Orange Cap," said Dhawan. "I am enjoying the way I am timing the ball. This wasn’t a very true surface. It stopped a bit, so I planned the approach accordingly."

"It was good to go out there and secure a win. I consciously made an effort to increase the tempo and strike-rate because I wanted to be an impactful player for my side,” said Shikhar Dhawan after the match.

Shikhar Dhawan, who led a young Indian side in Sri Lanka, has been phenomenal since the IPL 2020, amassing 1,040 runs at 47.3, striking at almost 140. Despite his good form with the bat, the 35-year-old missed out on a berth in India’s 2021 World Cup squad.

Shikhar Dhawan hails Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Calling Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje DC’s gun bowlers, Shikhar Dhawan praised their wicket-taking capabilities.

One of the great strengths of the DC unit is their balance. The team boasts a fearsome pace attack led by the South African duo. On Wednesday, Anrich Nortje produced the Player-of-the-Match performance with figures of 4-0-12-2, while Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets.

“Rabada and Nortje are our gun bowlers. Rabada always gets us wickets. Nortje has great pace, and his game is maturing nicely. Both are troubling batsmen. We're absolutely enjoying being at the top of the table,” Shikhar Dhawan added.

The Delhi Capitals will next play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the afternoon match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

