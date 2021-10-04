IPL 2021: "I fell asleep in the last four overs"- Virender Sehwag trolls SRH's slow batting, labels SRH batters 'sleeping pills'

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag did not enjoy Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting performance in their IPL 2021 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Playing against KKR at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last night in IPL 2021, SRH batted first and scored only 115 runs in their 20 overs. None of the SRH batters could touch the 30-run mark. Despite having some big-hitters in the playing XI, Hyderabad managed only 36 runs in their last five overs.

Describing SRH's innings on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Virender Sehwag said:

"Hyderabad started with Roy and Saha but the two returned to the dugout in quick succession. After this, Williamson and Garg handled the innings a bit. But it was such a slow wicket and runs were being scored at such a slow pace that even on the TV screen, a message popped up - 'Sorry for the Interruption.' Williamson scored 26 runs and Garg made 21."

"After this, Abdul Samad came and he hit three sixes. But after scoring 25 runs, he too got out. The rest of the batters were acting as sleeping pills and I fell asleep in the last four overs. When I woke up, I found that Hyderabad scored 115/8 in 20 overs," he added.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers failed to defend the 116-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders as the Orange Army suffered its tenth defeat in IPL 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will finish last in the IPL 2021 standings

Former IPL winners Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled in IPL 2021 so far. After winning only one match in the first phase of the season, SRH have lost four of their five games in the UAE leg.

Also Read

They are six points behind the seventh-placed Mumbai Indians in the points table. Even if the Kane Williamson-led outfit wins its remaining two matches in IPL 2021, they will not be able to rise in the standings. The 2021 Indian Premier League season has been SRH's worst in their IPL history.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far