IPL 2021: “I am fitting well in this group” - DC batsman Steve Smith

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Steve Smith has said that he is enjoying his time with his new franchise. He also added that he is pleased to see the team doing really well.

Steve Smith, who led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, was released by the franchise after they finished last in the league standings. The former Australian captain was subsequently purchased by DC in the mini-auction this year.

In an interview with the host broadcaster uploaded on IPLT20.COM, Steve Smith was asked about his experience of playing for DC so far. He replied:

“I'm fitting well in this group. There are a good bunch of guys. Fortunately, we are playing some good cricket as well. Nice to get over the line in a nail-biter tonight.”

On his equation with DC coach Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith said that he was glad to be working with his first international captain again. He said in this regard:

“I have worked with Ricky a little bit. He was my captain when I first started playing international cricket. So I know him well, and he has done some really good things with this franchise. He is very calm; he brings a great energy to the group, and it's been a good couple of weeks.”

I probably tried to overhit the ball a little bit: Steve Smith

The wicket in Chennai has posed a massive challenge to batsmen, especially to ones who are used to tonking the ball around. Admitting that the Chepauk surface has been a tough one for batsmen across teams to conquer, Steve Smith reflected:

“This wicket has been pretty difficult to score as well. I probably tried to overhit the ball a little bit today, rather than just timing it and using the middle of the bat a bit more. We have seen on this wicket, guys who have tried to muscle the ball or overhit it haven't done that well. Just fortunate to get over the line in the end. Kane (Williamson) played a really smart innings, took it deep and gave them a chance. Fortunate to finish on the right side of it.”

Smith contributed a crucial 34 not out off 25 balls in the game against SRH on Sunday, striking three fours and a six.