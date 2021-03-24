“I do know you are in a better place”- Kieron Pollard pays heartfelt tribute to late father 

West Indies and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard's father has passed away. The Windies’ limited-overs captain took to social media to inform fans of the same.

Posting an image of him with his late father, posing with the IPL trophy, Kieron Pollard shared an emotional message. He wrote on his official Instagram account:

"Rest easy, peacefully and gracefully #loveyoualways. Touched many hearts and souls. Will continue to make you proud. No more “tall boy”. I do know you are in a better place. #blessedandthankful."

Members of the cricketing fraternity offered their condolences to Kieron Pollard. Former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter:

"Just got to know about the demise of your father @KieronPollard55 My deepest condolences to you & all your family members in this hour of grief. May God give you the strength to overcome this loss."

Apart from Tendulkar, Kieron Pollard’s MI teammate Suryakumar Yadav, JP Duminy and Shai Hope also offered their condolences to the cricketer over his loss.

Kieron Pollard will be part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming IPL 2021, which begins on April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya also lost their father in January this year.

Kieron Pollard created history in the home series against Sri Lanka

Kieron Pollard led West Indies to impressive series wins in the limited-overs contests at home against Sri Lanka.

In the first T20I of the series in Antigua, he achieved the rare feat of hitting six sixes in an over. He did so off the bowling of Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Kieron Pollard is only the third batsman to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket, after Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh.

While West Indies won the three-match T20I series 2-1, they whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series.