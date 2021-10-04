IPL 2021: “I am living my dream” - Devdutt Padikkal on batting alongside RCB greats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal has described batting along with some of the greats of the game while playing for the franchise, akin to living a dream.

Padikkal made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut last season, and walked away with the Emerging Player Award, scoring 473 runs in 15 matches. This season, he has contributed 349 runs in 11 games, and also notched up his maiden IPL ton.

On Sunday, he scored a crucial 40 off 38 as RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a close finish in Sharjah. Padikkal shared a first-wicket stand of 68 with his captain Virat Kohli.

Asked about the experience of opening with a legend like Kohli, the elegant left-hander told Glenn Maxwell in an interview posted on IPLT20.COM:

"I am living my dream. To be batting with such great players like AB (de Villiers), you and everyone around. It’s great privilege to be playing for RCB, and I am thoroughly enjoying it."

The wicket at Sharjah was not an easy one to bat on. The score of 164 for 7 put up by RCB is the highest team total in the UAE leg so far. Explaining his batting plans on the challenging surface, Padikkal revealed:

“We always knew that the Sharjah wicket would be a little tough to bat on. Once we got going in the powerplay, we felt that we had to get as many as possible up front because, after that, it could get a bit tricky for the new batsman coming in. It wasn’t for you (pointing to Maxwell), but for the rest of them, it probably was. Was just looking to give the team a good start and carry on from there.”

After Padikkal's departure, Maxwell scored 57 off 33, while De Villiers contributed 23 off 18.

"We have had an amazing time" - Padikkal on RCB qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs

Sunday's triumph meant RCB became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were the first two teams to book their place in the playoffs.

Reflecting on RCB's campaign in IPL 2021 so far, Devdutt Padikkal said:

“We have had an amazing time so far in this tournament. Everyone has gelled well together, and we have had some great times off the field as well. Hopefully, we can elongate this journey as much as possible.”

RCB's remaining two league games will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 6 and October 8 respectively. The franchise are looking to win their first IPL title this season.

