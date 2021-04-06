IPL 2021: "I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni" - Rishabh Pant on his captaincy debut vs CSK

Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wants to use his learnings from MS Dhoni against him on captaincy debut. DC take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match 2 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai on Saturday (April 10).

Rishabh Pant has successfully taken over the mantle of India’s wicketkeeper-batsman from MS Dhoni. The 23-year-old sounded excited about going up against his predecessor in his first match as captain.

“"My first match as captain will be against Mahi bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," Rishabh Pant was quoted as saying in a DC media release.

Rishabh Pant replaced an injured Shreyas Iyer as captain this season after the latter suffered a shoulder injury in the first ODI against England on March 23. Iyer has been sidelined for a minimum of four months.

The Delhi Capitals had their best-ever season in IPL 2020 when they finished as the runners-up. Thanking the management for presenting him with the opportunity to lead the side, Rishabh Pant expressed the desire to cease their trophy drought in IPL 2021.

"I would like to thank all the coaches and the owners for giving me this opportunity and I am looking forward to making most of this opportunity. We haven't won a title yet and I will try my level best to get a title this year," said Pant.

“We've been playing nicely as a team from last two-three years and our preparations are going on well. Everyone looks in great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 percent and is happy in the team environment, and that's what you want as a captain," Rishabh Pant exclaimed.

“Hopefully we will cross the line this year” – Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals made the IPL playoffs in each of the last two seasons [Credits: IPL]

In Ricky Ponting’s second year as head coach in IPL 2019, the Delhi Capitals made the playoffs after a gap of six years. The team has been on the ascendancy since the arrival of the legendary Australian captain.

Rishabh Pant also acknowledged Ponting’s good work, adding the entire team is focused on going all the way in IPL 2021.

"He [Ricky] has been so amazing for us in the last two-three years. He brings energy to the team and as a player when you see your coach and you're thinking this is the man from whom you can learn a lot, then nothing is better than that. Hopefully, we will cross the line this year, with the help of Ricky and the whole team," Rishabh Pant stated.

The Delhi-based franchise is slated to play the first three matches in Mumbai against the Chennai Super Kings, the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings before shifting base to Chennai.