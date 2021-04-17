IPL 2021: "I might faint or fall over if RCB wins the trophy" - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers feels he might 'faint or fall over' if Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were ever to win their elusive IPL trophy.

In a video posted by the franchise on its social media channels, AB de Villiers admitted that friendships, bonds, and the sheer opportunity to play in the 'greatest tournament' are more important than the title.

He, however, also remarked that lifting the trophy remains a major part of his goals.

"You want to win the trophy, I would love to win the IPL, I do not know how we will react if we win the trophy one day. I might just faint or fall over! It is getting boring to talk about it. But I think at the end of the day, the people who win the trophy, I spoke to Shane Watson about it before, the minute you win the trophy, you look back and realize there are certain things that are more important than winning the trophy. That's bonding with the team, the whole situation, being part of IPL, it is the greatest tournament in the world. Things like that, the friendships you create are bigger than the trophy. But let's not lie, we want to win the trophy and that is part of the goal," said AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers has been affiliated with Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2011. Along with franchise skipper Virat Kohli, the South African has tried his best to end the loyal RCB fans' wait to celebrate the title, although to no avail.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers Interview Part 3



Superman ABD talks about his goals for #IPL2021, playing without home advantage and more, in our third and final part of the interview, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/GAQTtuuwJ2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2021

Despite posing in some of the most exhilarating line-ups, RCB have managed to qualify for the playoffs on only three occasions - 2015, 2016 and 2020 - in the last eight editions.

AB de Villiers has notched a stunning 4172 runs in this time period, including two tons and 35 half-centuries.

"Teams who have made home grounds as fortresses will be at a disadvantage" - AB de Villiers

Advertisement

How many runs will AB de Villiers score in IPL 2021?

Talking about the current season, AB de Villiers said the provision of neutral venues balances the tournament by nullifying the home advantage.

He also believes the teams who have converted their home grounds into 'fortresses' will be at a disadvantage.

"I think it balances out the tournament. It is the same for every team, no one has home games and it really emphasizes adapting to different conditions. Every game you play, conditions will be different. The wickets will get older, you will play a different team on the same ground, it is interesting but it same for everyone. The teams who have made home grounds as fortress will be at a disadvantage. The best team will come out at the top," said AB de Villiers.

With two wins from as many games, RCB have made a promising start to IPL 2021.

This might well be De Villiers' swan song in the IPL and the 37-year-old will look to make the most of this opportunity by taking the team as close to the title as possible,

2️⃣ wins out of 2️⃣ wouldn't have been possible without the buzzing Challenger spirit in our camp ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/uhwEqE1rgv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2021