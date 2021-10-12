IPL 2021: "I am so proud of the character shown by the boys" - Virat Kohli pens a heartfelt post as RCB bow out of the tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note after his side crashed out of IPL 2021. RCB lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (October 11) in the Eliminator.

The Challengers failed to defend the 138 runs their batsmen managed, which extended their long wait to lift an IPL trophy. The closest they came to winning the trophy in recent times was in 2016 when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the title decider.

Virat Kohli thanked the fans, management and the support staff for their continuous support. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats |

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets https://t.co/VxZLc5NKAG

This was Virat Kohli's last game as RCB captain as he announced that he will relinquish himself from leadership duties at the end of this season. Overall, Kohli led RCB in 140 matches in the last 11 years. He won 66 of those games and lost 70 as skipper of the franchise.

"Loyalty matters more to me than worldly pleasures" - Virat Kohli

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #Eliminator | #RCBvKKR 💬 💬 I've given my 120% to this franchise leading the team & will continue to do so as a player. 👏 👏 @imVkohli reflects on his journey as @RCBTweets captain. #VIVOIPL 💬 💬 I've given my 120% to this franchise leading the team & will continue to do so as a player. 👏 👏@imVkohli reflects on his journey as @RCBTweets captain. #VIVOIPL | #Eliminator | #RCBvKKR https://t.co/XkIXfYZMAj

Despite stepping down as RCB captain, Virat Kohli reiterated that he will continue playing for the franchise as long as he plays in the IPL. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after the defeat to KKR, Kohli said:

Also Read

"I have given my 120% to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field. Its a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB). For me loyalty matters and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL."

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup when he comes out to lead India for the very last time in T20Is.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra