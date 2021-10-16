×
IPL 2021: "I am really grateful for today" - Faf du Plessis reacts after match-winning in the grand final

Faf du Plessis played a match-winning knock of 86 runs on Friday (Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Ankush Das
ANALYST
Modified Oct 16, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Faf du Plessis once again starred with the bat as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win their fourth IPL title on Friday. CSK posted a mammoth total on the board of 192 and defended it comfortably.

Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the Super Kings the perfect start, adding 61 runs for the first wicket. Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali provided late impetus to post 192 runs on the board after being asked to bat first.

The way he was eyeing the trophy not surprised to see @faf1307 bring out his A game tonight. #CSKvKKR #IPLFinal https://t.co/V6aoEVn2Rh

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Faf du Plessis said:

"That was a great day. I am really grateful for today. It was also my 100th game in the IPL. I have loved my time here. I have done almost ten years here - two seasons were a bit of a break. No. 4 in the trophy cabinet is really good."

Faf du Plessis smacked an 86 off 59 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes, to put Chennai on track. Robin Uthappa's 15-ball 31 and Moeen Ali's 37* from 20 balls were the cherry on the cake. This made sure that Chennai put up a big total to win the final.

"[Ruturaj] Gaikwad is a special talent" - Faf du Plessis

Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes only the 2nd batsman in IPL history to win the Orange Cap and the trophy in the same season. The first to achieve this is his teammate, Robin Uthappa.

Chennai openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have played a huge role in Chennai's success this season. The former Proteas captain showered praise on Gaikwad, who batted like a dream.

"Gaikwad is a special talent. Indian cricket is blessed with talent. He is getting better. He's got a super, bright future ahead of him. I have a word with him, but I don't think he needs me," Faf du Plessis concluded.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the recipient of the Orange Cup, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 635 runs from 16 matches at an average of 45.35, including a century.

Edited by Aditya Singh
