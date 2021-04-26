"I was surprised to see Andrew Tye go home" - Nathan Coulter-Nile feels 'safer' in bio-bubbles

Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has revealed that he was surprised to see compatriots Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson pull out of the IPL in 2021.

Although Nathan Coulter-Nile himself isn't thinking about doing the same, he said Tye and Co. made a 'compelling' case for heading back.

Andrew Tye, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad, left for home on Sunday, citing apprehensions about the rising number of Covid cases in India. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson followed suit on Monday.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Nathan Coulter-Nile said he feels safe in the Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble.

"Everyone's got their own opinions on it and different situations for them. I was surprised to see AJ go home, and then Zamps and Richo, but when you speak to them, you definitely understand where they're coming from."

I spoke to Zamps a little while ago and he made a very compelling argument for going home. But for me, I feel like it's safer for me to stay in the bubble than try and get home at the moment," said Coulter-Nile.

IPL players, staff and those inside the bubble are getting Covid tested three times a day, with Nathan Coulter-Nile among the Aussies confident the strict biosecurity protocols will keep them safe #IPL2021 https://t.co/3O3CF27FKW — Dave Middleton (@Dave_Middleton) April 26, 2021

Nathan Coulter-Nile further expressed confidence that his departure logistics will be sorted out, considering there are still many other players from Australia and New Zealand in the tournament.

"Especially with all the Australian and New Zealand players in the same boat as me at the moment, I feel like something's got to give for getting home."

"I'm just going to wait and see how that plays out. Worst comes to worst, we'll have to quarantine in Dubai for a couple of weeks before we can fly home. But I'm sure it will get sorted," asserted Coulte-Nile.

Advertisement

Nathan Coulter-Nile shows faith in the IPL's biosecurity protocols

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile also exuded trust in the stringent protocols in place to ensure the safety of players in the IPL, which also include three-times-a-day testing of all members of the bubble.

"We have a rapid response test in the morning ahead of another test later in the day, and then one at night as well. And that's for everyone – players, staff, the people who do laundry, cleaners, everyone."

"In terms of testing, they are pretty onto it. I'm as confident (in the bubble) as you can be. All the protocols and measures are in place, I can't think of anything more we could be doing."

"As long as everyone follows them – that's the hardest bit, there's a lot of moving parts – but if everyone does the right thing, we should be fine," signed off Coulter-Nile.

Nathan Coulter-Nile's comments could go a long way in deterring more overseas players from leaving their IPL teams mid-way.