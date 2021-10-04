IPL 2021: “I am surprised SRH did not play for Umran Malik earlier” - Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has expressed surprise that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) did not give a chance to rookie pacer Umran Malik earlier in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The 21-year-old Malik made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in Dubai, in match number 49 of IPL 2021. Malik impressed cricket pundits with his pace and accuracy, and even clocked 150 kph.

A rising talent from Jammu and Kashmir, the right-arm fast bowler was drafted into the SRH squad as a COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan.

Discussing Umran Malik’s IPL debut, Nehra opined that SRH missed a trick by not trying the youngster earlier.

“I am surprised SRH did not play Umran Malik earlier. He was brought in as T Natarajan’s replacement, who hasn’t taken part in the second half of IPL 2021 at all. SRH were struggling in the bowling department so I am wondering why they held him back, especially considering the pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” the former left-arm seamer said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Sharing his views on his first impressions of the promising fast bowler, Nehra admitted that Umran Malik has that x-factor about him.

“Umran Malik definitely has pace, but that’s not all. His action is very smooth and, being from Kashmir, he is very strong. He is skiddy, and the way the ball left his hand was very impressive. Only time will tell how far he goes, but Umran Malik definitely has the X-factor; there is no doubt about that. I am highly impressed,” the former cricketer commented.

Umran Malik bowled four overs for 27 and, although he went wicketless, he did trouble KKR’s batters with his extra pace.

“What a talent” - Kane Williamson praises Umran Malik

SRH captain Kane Williamson also lauded Urman Malik for putting up an impactful show in his first IPL game. Speaking about the Jammu and Kashmir pacer at the post-match conference, Kane Williamson said:

“We have been facing him in the nets, and it’s quite something special. He's got quite a lot of pace. For a young guy, he runs in and bowls fast. It’s amazing for him to get a chance tonight. He has been bowling in our nets for a couple of seasons now. It was a special occasion for him, and what a talent!”

Umran Malik made his debut in List A and T20 cricket earlier this year for Jammu & Kashmir. He claimed 3 for 24 in four overs on his T20 debut against the Railways.

