IPL 2021: "I think we can win the IPL" - Ricky Ponting ahead of KKR clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting believes his side can win the IPL 2021 trophy as they gear up for Qualifier 2 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (October 13) in Sharjah.

DC, led by Rishabh Pant, have played a good brand of cricket throughout the competition. However, they stumbled against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1. Regardless of that result, Ponting is confident that they still have the pedigree to win the title.

In a video uploaded by DC on social media, Ricky Ponting said:

"I've been in Delhi for three years. First year I was here, we finished last. Two years ago, we finished third and last year we finished second. I think we can win the IPL, as simple as that. You know, I might go well on record saying that because that's what I am here for. That's what the players are here for."

🎥 | The only way to prep yourself ahead of a crunch game 👉🏼 Listen to Punter 🤩Time for a spectacle in Sharjah. Bring it on 🔥

The Delhi Capitals won 10 of their 14 games to top the points table at the end of the group stages.

"This is a different Delhi than it was two years ago" - Ricky Ponting

The Capitals have undergone a lot of transformation in the last couple of years. They have played consistently well in the last two years to qualify for the playoffs.

Ricky Ponting stressed that all eleven players need to come good on a given day for a team to live up to its full potential.

"This is a different Delhi than it was two years ago. And the reason that it is, is because what all you guys have brought to this franchise. We adhere to those four words we have said - Attitude, Effort, Commitment and Care, will be better."

Ponting added:

"Every great team I've been around, that I've coached or I've played in have shown genuine care for one another. The sign of a great team is not about one or two players, it's about the eleven players on the field and they all chip in to do what they need to when the team needs them to do it the most."

Ricky Ponting believes the sky is the limit for the current Delhi Capitals set-up.

"I' me here to win the title, we have been close, there have been good seasons but we haven't had a great season because we haven't won it yet. We are all about winning. Bring me some attitude, bring me some effort and commitment. And if you do that, then sky is the limit for this team," Ricky Ponting concluded.

DC will be keen to beat KKR and set up a date with the Super Kings in the IPL 2021 final on Friday (October 15) in Dubai.

