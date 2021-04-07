IPL 2021: "I think captaincy will suit him really well" - Steve Smith on Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals' (DC) new-recruit Steve Smith has shared his thoughts about Rishabh Pant after the latter became the franchise's new captain for IPL 2021. After Shreyas Iyer got injured during the ODI series between India and England last month, DC named the wicket-keeper batsman their captain for the season.

Along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith was one of the names in contention for this role. But Rishabh Pant, the team's vice-captain last year, was chosen even though he doesn't have any experience of leading an IPL team.

Nevertheless, Steve Smith opined that Rishabh Pant would excel as a captain and is excited to work under him. Talking in this regard, he said:

"I'm excited to see Rishabh (Pant) as captain. I think he is an incredible player, as we have seen over the last few months. He has taken his game to a new level, and I think captaincy will suit him really well. So, excited to work underneath him, and hopefully, we can have a successful season."

Steve Smith excited to play for the Delhi Capitals

In the IPL 2021 auction in February this year, Steve Smith was one of the bargains of the season. With just their first bid, the Delhi Capitals managed to snap him up for just Rs 2.2 crore,

Steve Smith expressed his excitement about representing the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He said in this regard:

"Yea, I'm excited to get started with Delhi in a couple of day's time, once I get out of quarantine. I look forward to working with Ricky (Ponting), Rishabh, and the rest of the guys. I think we have got a really good squad. So, I can't wait to get started."

When asked about a young talent he's excited about, Steve Smith named Prithvi Shaw.

"I'm excited to see how Prithvi Shaw goes about his business. You know, I've heard such big raps from Ricky about his ability and how talented he is. I look forward to seeing him how he plays this tournament and how he goes," he noted.

Last year, Steve Smith scored 311 runs in 14 games. Though there is a lot of competition amongst the overseas players at DC this year, the former Australian captain will fancy his chances of making a mark if he finds a place in the playing XI.