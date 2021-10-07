IPL 2021: "I don't think it could have got better" - Eoin Morgan reacts after pulling off a big win against RR

An ecstatic Eoin Morgan hailed his teammates after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pretty much booked a playoff berth, beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 86 runs on Thursday.

Put to bat first, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer got the Knight Riders off to a flying start. They added 79 runs for the first wicket and with useful contributions from the middle-order, KKR posted 171 runs on the board, a score that proved to be too much for the Royals.

Eoin Morgan showered praise on the KKR opener, saying that both of them have been their shining light. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Morgan stated:

"I don't think it could have got better. Losing the toss and batting was difficult. The start we got was fantastic. Gill and Iyer have been our shining light. To get 170 we thought was in a commanding position. A really strong performance today. Having aggressive players coming in in the middle order helped us kick."

The KKR bowlers broke the Royals batting with early wickets. At one stage RR were 35/7. A late impetus from Rahul Tewatia saved Rajasthan from humiliation but it was not enough to seal the tie.

The Sanju Samson-led side managed only 85 runs in the end.

"We are taking it day by day" - Eoin Morgan Andre Russell on Andre Russell's injury

Andre Russell hurt himself while fielding. (Credit: BCCI/IPL)

KKR, who have had a great run in the UAE after a dull performance in the first leg of IPL 2021, missed ace all-rounder Andre Russell in the last couple of games owing to an injury.

Eoin Morgan has revealed that the West Indian all-rounder is working hard to regain his fitness.

"We are taking it day by day [with Russell], so he's working incredibly hard," Eoin Morgan added.

The addition of Shakib Al Hasan in the last two matches in place of Andre Russell has been beneficial for the purple brigade.

The Bangladesh all-rounder gave Kolkata a fine start, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over of the match. He returned with figures of 1/1 in the solitary over he bowled.

"Shakib coming in and performing the way he has in the last two games has made replacing Andre Russell easier. He has contributed massively," Eoin Morgan concluded.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now look forward to the Mumbai Indians' tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow for a playoff berth. The defending champions will have to beat Hyderabad by a margin of 171 runs to go past Kolkata in the top four.

