IPL 2021: "I will never, ever forget"- Rashid Khan picks his most memorable IPL performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Rashid Khan picked his performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 in 2018 as the most memorable moment of his IPL career. The leg-spinner returned with figures of 3-19, helping SRH make it to the final of the tournament. Khan also showed his batting prowess by smashing a quickfire 34* off 10 balls.
SRH won the encounter by 14 runs while defending 174 at Eden Gardens. Rashid Khan picked the game as a night he will never forget in his life.
"I have so many memories in IPL. My debut for SRH but the best memory, I will never forget is the game against KKR in Eden Gardens where I took 3 wickets, 34 runs and a run out and we qualified to the final as well. That night was one of the memorable nights for me which I will never ever forget," Rashid Khan said in a video shared by SRH
At one point, KKR were cruising at 93-2. However, a middle-order collapse saw them finish on 160, with Rashid Khan wreaking havoc with the ball. The leg-spinner dismissed a well-set Chris Lynn for 48. He then cleaned up Robin Uthappa for 2 and later took the prized scalp of Andre Russell, who was caught at first slip, for 3.
Rashid Khan's performance for SRH in IPL 2021
SRH, who have made every IPL playoff since 2016, had a torrid time in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed indefinitely. After 7 games, they were rock bottom in the points table with only one win.
However, Rashid Khan had a decent outing with the ball, claiming 10 wickets while bowling at an economy of 6.14. The leg-spinner will be keen to turn things around for his side when the second phase of the tournament resumes.
Reports indicate that the tournament will resume around September 18-20 in the UAE and will be completed just before the T20 World Cup.