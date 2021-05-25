IPL 2021: "I will never, ever forget"- Rashid Khan picks his most memorable IPL performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Rashid Khan picked his performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 in 2018 as the most memorable moment of his IPL career. The leg-spinner returned with figures of 3-19, helping SRH make it to the final of the tournament. Khan also showed his batting prowess by smashing a quickfire 34* off 10 balls.

SRH won the encounter by 14 runs while defending 174 at Eden Gardens. Rashid Khan picked the game as a night he will never forget in his life.

"I have so many memories in IPL. My debut for SRH but the best memory, I will never forget is the game against KKR in Eden Gardens where I took 3 wickets, 34 runs and a run out and we qualified to the final as well. That night was one of the memorable nights for me which I will never ever forget," Rashid Khan said in a video shared by SRH

At one point, KKR were cruising at 93-2. However, a middle-order collapse saw them finish on 160, with Rashid Khan wreaking havoc with the ball. The leg-spinner dismissed a well-set Chris Lynn for 48. He then cleaned up Robin Uthappa for 2 and later took the prized scalp of Andre Russell, who was caught at first slip, for 3.

Rashid Khan's performance for SRH in IPL 2021

Taking a mirror selfie always reminds you. #blackandwhite 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/l590GfowLG — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 20, 2021

SRH, who have made every IPL playoff since 2016, had a torrid time in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed indefinitely. After 7 games, they were rock bottom in the points table with only one win.

However, Rashid Khan had a decent outing with the ball, claiming 10 wickets while bowling at an economy of 6.14. The leg-spinner will be keen to turn things around for his side when the second phase of the tournament resumes.

Reports indicate that the tournament will resume around September 18-20 in the UAE and will be completed just before the T20 World Cup.