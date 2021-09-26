IPL 2021: "I will take the win" - KL Rahul reacts after beating SRH in a low scoring tie

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul was a happy man after his side made a resounding comeback from their last over defeat against Rajasthan Royals to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sharjah.

Defending a small total of 125 runs, Punjab Kings' bowlers delivered the goods to secure two crucial points. Jason Holder gave SRH the last impetus but the Punjab bowlers held their nerves in the final overs to win the match by five runs.

Speaking at the end of the match, KL Rahul was seemingly happy to finish on the right side.

"I hope we are playing some entertaining cricket and have been doing for the last two or three years, but I'll take the win," KL Rahul said.

"We wanted to get another 20-30 more runs but we'll take the win. It gives us a belief that no matter what the situation is, our bowlers can get the opposition out if we get a decent score," he added.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

The Punjab Kings skipper showered praise on Jason Holder, who played a quickfire knock of 47 runs and threatened to take the game away from KL Rahul & Co. The West Indian all-rounder also picked up three wickets with the ball and played a significant role in containing Punjab to a low total.

"He (Holder) played exceedingly well. First with the ball, taking those two wickets in an over and then batted really well, on a track where it was difficult to play the big shots," Rahul added.

Mranank @RunMachine_18 All Sixes hitted today by Jason Holder , almost saved SRH from another defeat 🔥 All Sixes hitted today by Jason Holder , almost saved SRH from another defeat 🔥 https://t.co/gB1zakkYQH

Jason Holder gave his all but a brilliant final over from debutant Nathan Ellis took Punjab home. They now sit in fifth spot with eight points from 10 matches.

"Mohammed Shami made it easier for our spinners" - KL Rahul

Shami, who returned with figures of 2/14 gave Punjab Kings early breakthroughs, removing David Warner and Kane Williamson. The spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and Harpreet Brar, used the momentum to bowl a tight line and length to seal the deal.

KL Rahul credited his bowlers for showing character in difficult conditions.

"Shami to start of, bowled really well, getting two big batters in Warner and Williamson. Made it easier for our spinners to settle into a nice line and length. Lesson for the batsmen would be to realise that it's not a 160-170 surface, if we had built a few partnerships, we could have got to 140-150," KL Rahul continued.

Also Read

"He (Harpreet) has been good for us, he can do everything. Has finished some games for us, also gives us control with the ball and great in the field. Everytime I go to him, he tells me 'Paaji (Brother) don't worry, I won't leak runs'. That's his attitude," he concluded.

Punjab Kings will next play against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Aditya Singh