IPL 2021: "If I was the owner of RCB, I would ask Virat Kohli to continue as captain"- Brian Lara

Former West Indies batter Brian Lara feels there is no need for Virat Kohli to step down as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise.

In an interview with cricket.com after the IPL 2021 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lara said that if he owned the RCB franchise in the Indian Premier League, he would ask Kohli to continue as skipper.

Explaining the reason behind the same, Brian Lara said:

"You know what I personally will ask, you know if I was the franchise owner, for him to continue because Virat Kohli the player and Virat Kohli the leader, it's two different people I think and such a high profile player and still very young, willing to play for a handful more years under the leadership of someone else.

"I don't know the whole dynamics, the whole chemistry how it can change. He is vowed to remain a RCB player. I personally, if I was owning that franchise, I would tell him he is not giving up the captaincy. We will build our team around you, we will get new players and we will have a different focus."

Virat Kohli was the top-scorer in his last game as RCB captain

Virat Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the IPL Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Unfortunately, like IPL 2020, RCB's IPL 2021 campaign ended with a defeat in the Eliminator.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets https://t.co/VxZLc5NKAG

Before IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE, Virat Kohli had confirmed that this would be his last leg as RCB captain. The right-handed batter gave his 100% on the field but his team failed to end their title drought.

Kohli top-scored for Bangalore against Kolkata last night with 39 runs. His effort went in vain as KKR won by four wickets.

