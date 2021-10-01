"If players are penalized for bowling one bad over, then the world will be a different place" - Aakash Chopra wants KKR to bring back Prasidh Krishna into the playing XI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should bring back Prasidh Krishna into the playing XI. The pacer found himself on the bench for the two-time champions' clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah after a poor penultimate over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that resulted in a last-ball defeat.

KKR replaced Prasidh Krishna with Sandeep Warrier in their previous encounter. However, Krishna has been the franchise's go-to Indian bowler for the last few editions and has often been consistent as well.

Chopra believes it is harsh on the bowler to be dropped for bowling a poor over and backs him to make it to the team for their clash against the Punjab Kings tonight. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Chopra said:

"They left him out after just one bad over. So if everyone gets penalized for bowling one bad over out of four that you bowl, then the world would be a different place. So, he should come back into the side."

Dale Steyn also backed Chopra's call for Prasidh Krishna to reclaim his place in the playing XI despite a poor solitary outing against the league leaders. He said:

"They can bring Prasidh Krishna back. I'm always a big fan of fast bowlers and I wanna see the big lad come back and bowl. He has done really well up until that game and it was only that one over so anytime, bring him back."

The Kolkata Knight Riders could get one step closer to the playoffs if they end up on the winning side against the Punjab Kings in Dubai.

Venkatesh Iyer is not your death bowler by any stretch of imagination: Aakash Chopra

Venkatesh Iyer's explosive and fearless batting at the top of the order has been one of the striking stories from the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League. It is to be noted that he is in fact an all-rounder, who bowls medium pace.

Iyer bowled a full-fledged spell against DC and returned impressive figures of 2-29. When asked whether the KKR could entrust him with the responsibility of bowling at the death on a regular basis, both Dale Steyn and Aakash Chopra were skeptical of the idea.

Chopra said:

"He bowled well in one game but if that is the yardstick we start judging a death bowler, a part time bowler giving you a couple of good overs, then good luck, Venkatesh Iyer is not your death bowler by any stretch of imagination."

Steyn also agreed with Chopra and stated:

"I think Venkatesh Iyer bowling was just a one-time thing. Did not really know that he could bowl up until that point. So, he is not necessarily a death bowling option for KKR."

Iyer's bowling acumen was first brought into play in the fixture against CSK, where he bowled a pivotal over in the death to tip the scales in KKR's favor.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra