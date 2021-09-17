IPL 2021: "If they are to retain their crown, they must be on it from ball one" - Kevin Pietersen believes Mumbai Indians could fall behind if they get off to a slow start 

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has warned the Mumbai Indians over the prospect of their slow start to get into a rhythm. The five-time IPL champions have gained a reputation for beginning with an inferior record before gathering serious momentum midway through and in the business end of the competition.

Pietersen felt that since this is a fresh start midway through the tournament, the franchise cannot afford to lose their first couple of games. The ensuing predicament will be a hard one to get out of when all the other franchises will be making a surge for the playoffs as well. Speaking to BetWay, Pietersen said:

"They tend to lose their first few games and then come good towards the end of the tournament. Well, we’re already towards the end of the tournament now."

"Mumbai can’t afford to lose three or four games before they start playing because there’s so little time to play catch-up. If they are to retain their crown, they must be on it from ball one. Clearly, with the talent they have in their side, they are capable of doing it."

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have contrasting records in the UAE and will face off against each other to kick start the second leg of the competition in Dubai on September 19.

If they are ready, it could be a historic few weeks for the franchise: Pietersen on CSK's chances in IPL 2021

Pietersen also spoke about Chennai Super Kings' chances in the second leg of the IPL. He admitted that he was taken by surprise with their performance in India, earlier this year. While he believes it could take time for senior members of the squad to settle, Pietersen still backed them to win the title if they do so in time.

"It could take them a little while to crank back into gear, particularly the older players."

"If they are ready, it could be a historic few weeks for the franchise. They have a fantastic shot at winning a title that everybody thought was beyond them."

He also reserved praise for CSK's overseas players like Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran who have played a crucial role in the side's success in the first leg.

Also Read

Chennai Super Kings had a dismal outing in the UAE last year and finished seventh in the standings. They will be hoping for a better set of performances in the remaining matches with the preparation being more optimum going this time around.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra