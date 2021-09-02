IPL 2021: [In Pictures] Delhi Capitals players indulge in recreational activities  

The Delhi Capitals players themselves in recreational activities on Thursday as part of a team-bonding session ahead of IPL 2021. Most of the DC players in Dubai recently finished their quarantine and have stepped out of their hotel rooms to join the rest of the squad members.

Australian batsman Steve Smith reached Dubai on Tuesday, so he is currently still in quarantine. The Delhi Capitals recently shared a couple of photos of the cricketers on their official Instagram handle to update fans about the team's activities in Dubai. They captioned the post:

"Karaoke 🎤🎶 Dance 🕺🏼 Dumb Charades 🤫🎬 📸 | In Pictures 👉🏼 A perfect game night filled with lots of fun and laughter for the DC Family 😁💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @sofiteldubaipalm"

The Delhi Capitals were first in the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended in March

The Delhi Capitals' side will soon get back on the field and resume their training camp to prepare for the second half of the IPL. The franchise will kick off their campaign in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The side, led by Rishabh Pant, are currently top of the IPL 2021 points table. They will look to continue in the same vein and go all the way in the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 33: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 41: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, September 28, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar