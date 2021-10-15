IPL 2021: "International scouting is equally important" - Deep Dasgupta outlines how crucial scouting becomes in the IPL 

Former India opener Deep Dasgupta has shed light on the importance of scouting in the IPL and how it is tied to success in the end. IPL franchises set up scouting networks to scource players from different parts of the globe and ultimately try to rope them in during auctions.

It is through robust scouting and smart calls at the auctions that a franchise gets their core group of players. With retention rules yet to be declared, the teams in the IPL will have to depend a lot more on scouting to set up a formidable team to compete for the trophy.

Dasgupta revealed that most of the attention is focused on domestic scouting, which hits a peak during tournaments like the Tamil Nadu Premier League or the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He, however, feels that international scouting should also be given equal importance and players should be analyzed beyond just watching them play on TV screens.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"More teams should invest in scouting and especially from next year where there will be 10 teams instead of 8. I think, when we speak about scouting we only address domestic scouting, but international scouting is equally important. You got to have good scouts, who watch those games in person."

The 2022 edition of the IPL will see 10 teams in action, with the format from 2011 potentially making a return as well.

Picking the right player is also important in the IPL: Dasgupta

Dasgupta admitted that all of the players in the IPL are good, but it is important for franchises to pick players who will suit their needs and philosophy. He cited Glenn Maxwell as an example, who has integrated well with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) well.

Maxwell had endured a string of poor stints with the Delhi and Punjab outfits prior to being picked up by RCB for a hefty sum in the auctions. Dasgupta added:

"Picking the right player is also important. Take Maxwell for example. It is vital to see whether the player will fit into the team philosophy. All players are good in the IPL, but it is important to see how does a player fits in with a team. If you get an opener with 4 openers already in the squad, and then play him in the middle order, he is bound to fail," Dasgupta added.

The franchises in the IPL will be keen to set up a more precise scouting network with the number of international tournaments increasing day by day, starting with The Hundred in England.

