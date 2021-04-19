IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Irfan Pathan suggests 2 changes for CSK

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has recommended two changes for the Chennai Super Kings ahead of their clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Irfan Pathan flagged Ruturaj Gaikwad's nominal returns - 10 runs in two innings - at the top of the order. Pathan feels that the right-hander is lacking his usual timing and is falling slow in his trigger movement.

"I am not in the favor of making a lot of changes but whatever I have seen of Ruturaj Gaikwad recently, he is getting late in his initial movement. So, maybe he needs to work on it and for that you need time. IPL is such a tournament where you don't have the luxury of time to work on your technical glitches. So, if he has some technical problems then it will perhaps be better for him, and the team, to take a break," said Irfan Pathan.

Irfan Pathan admitted that MS Dhoni's team is generally consistent with its playing XI so too many changes are unlikely.

However, he added that Robin Uthappa's experience and 'hunger for runs' make him a better opening option than Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"I know this might not happen because CSK don't change their teams much but Robin Uthappa will be a better option because he will be more hungry for runs and will bring in more experience as well. CSK surely had some plans when they signed him. It was the right decision to start with Ruturaj Gaikwad because of his three half centuries last year but in this edition, he looks a bit out of touch," added Irfan Pathan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a fine player. He got a good Ball in the first match and very Difficult condition today. Ruturaj was a player we showed faith in last year,& his talent came through. Our philosophy when we pick players and put them in the team is to back them. - Stephen Fleming — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 17, 2021

Although his returns in IPL 2020 weren't impressive, Robin Uthappa is coming off a red-hot Vijay Hazare Trophy season. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 377 runs in six innings at a brilliant average of 75.40, striking at 131.81.

Lungi Ngidi should be roped straight into CSK's team: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan also suggested CSK bring in towering South African quick Lungi Ngidi in place of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Bravo has bowled six overs this season, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. Pathan argued that CSK has plenty of all-rounders and Bravo has been one of the team's 'weaknesses'.

"If Lungi Ngidi is available then, I have said this before, he should be roped straight in. Chennai Super Kings have a lot of all-rounders and they can bring him in for any one of these. I believe that one of their weakness, which used to be their strength once, is [Dwayne] Bravo. So they can bring in Ngidi in place of him and it will give them more flexibility. They have good all-round options in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali so it will be a toss-up between Faf du Plessis and Bravo and I think Bravo should be benched," concluded Irfan Pathan.

Both CSK and RR are coming off convincing wins in their previous games. They will look to continue the momentum when the match begins at 7:30 pm IST.