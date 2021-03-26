Ishan Kishan takes an incredible one-handed catch at the boundary line in Mumbai Indians' practice session

Ahead of the IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan has been working hard on his fielding skills at the Reliance Corporate Park. The wicket-keeper batsman impressed with a stunning one-handed catch at the boundary line on Thursday (March 25).

The Mumbai Indians team had their first practice session of the year in Ghansoli. Earlier, the team shared a clip of Piyush Chawla expressing his delight at being back on the field. It was followed by two photos of the incredible catch grabbed by Ishan Kishan at the boundary line.

"Behind the stumps, near the boundary line...Ishan can catch 'em all!" Mumbai Indians captioned the carousel post.

Ishan Kishan did not get many opportunities to keep the wickets for the Mumbai Indians last year. South African star Quinton de Kock was the team's first-choice glovesman.

Even in the recently-concluded India vs England series, Ishan Kishan did not don the gloves behind the stumps. Hence, Kishan has been working hard to sharpen his fielding skills. Since boundary catches are often difficult for fielders, Ishan focused more on that area during the practice sessions.

Ishan Kishan was the highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Ishan Kishan scored 516 runs in 13 innings for the Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan had his best IPL season with the Mumbai Indians last year in the UAE. He missed a few games because of his injury issues, but Kishan brought his 'A' game to the table after recovering fully.

The southpaw played 14 matches for the Mumbai Indians, aggregating 516 runs at a strike rate of 145.76. Ishan had a magnificent knock of 99 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while winning the Maximum Sixes award in IPL 2020.

It will be exciting to see if Ishan Kishan can continue in the same vein during the 2021 IPL season.