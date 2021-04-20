IPL 2021: Ishant Sharma recovers from injury, fit to face Mumbai Indians 

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma has recovered from injury and is now fit to take the field against the Mumbai Indians. The news will come as a big boost for the Capitals, with the pacer yet to feature in IPL 2021.

Ishant Sharma has missed the first three games of the tournament due to a heel niggle. Avesh Khan has impressed in his absence, but the 32-year-old veteran is now available for selection.

Although Delhi Capitals are yet to confirm the development, a source from the team spoke to ANI with the latest update on Ishant Sharma’s fitness.

“He was struggling with a heel niggle, but he is good to go now. Had to take it slow and easy as we have a long road ahead of us and he is an integral part of the bowling attack,” the source revealed.

Ishant Sharma has had a heel niggle in the first game that's why he missed out. - Ricky Ponting — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 16, 2021

Sharma is the senior-most Indian bowler in the Delhi Capitals setup. The fast bowler has struggled with fitness issues during the IPL in recent years and played just one game last season before being ruled out with a rib injury.

The 32-year-old had a great 2019 campaign in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.58.

Ishant Sharma’s return a big boost for DC

With Ishant Sharma’s return, Delhi Capitals have a plethora of fast bowling options to choose from. Avesh Khan has filled Sharma’s boots admirably, picking up six wickets in the first three games. The 24-year-old pacer's impressive form means DC can afford to integrate Ishant Sharma slowly to prevent a recurrence of the injury he suffered.

Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Avesh Khan will now compete for the fast-bowling slots at the Delhi Capitals.

DC will play their next two games in Chennai, and it remains to be seen how many fast bowlers the franchise decides to start with. Chepauk has proven to be a spinner’s paradise in IPL 2021, so it may be a while before we see Ishant Sharma back in action for last year’s finalists.